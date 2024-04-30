"Both of them love a good fight" - Johan Ghazali expects Smilla Sundell, Natalia Diachkova to wreak havoc in Lumpinee barnburner

Just like the rest of us, Malaysian-American teenage sensation Johan Ghazali is hyped up for Smilla Sundell's women's strawweight Muay Thai world title defense against dangerous challenger Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

This coming Friday, May 3, two of the nastiest female strikers in the world will collide at 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand to determine the rightful ruler of the division.

In a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive, Ghazali talked about his excitement for the impending fireworks display, given both warriors' propensity for violence. 'Jojo' said:

"Based on [their] skill set, we can see both of them love a good fight. Smilla hits hard and Diachkova is always aggressive when she's attacking."

The 19-year-old Sundell, of course, has taken the striking world by storm using her towering frame and prodigious skills to dispatch her first four opponents in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'The Hurricane', though, will arguably be tested like never before against Diachkova, who clawed her way into contention with four straight impressive wins.

Meanwhile, Johan Ghazali will also be back in action a month later, as he faces Nguyen Tran Duy Nat in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE 167 on June 7, at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 22 and ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali shares his prediction for the ONE Fight Night 22 main event

The 17-year-old Johan Ghazali is no doubt one of the brightest young stars in ONE. As such, it comes as no surprise that he'll be rooting for his fellow teenage prodigy Smilla Sundell in her world title defense this Friday.

'Jojo' told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I expect Smilla Sundell to defend her world title. She's one of the best, maybe the best young stars in the promotion. Her last fight against Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] showed just why. So I expect another one of those performances from her."