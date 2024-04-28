“The strongest fighter in that division” - Danial Williams explains why ‘very impressive’ Smilla Sundell is a must-watch

Smilla Sundell is must-watch TV.

Through four appearances with ONE Championship, the Swedish teen phenom has established herself as one of the most exciting strikers on the planet. On Friday, May 3, she'll attempt to add to that legacy as she meets a dangerous knockout artist in Russian standout Natalia Diachkova.

Ahead of their highly anticipated headliner at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video, three-sport superstar Danial Williams offered his thoughts on Sundell's skills during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

"Her aggression, as we've seen in all her fights, have been very very impressive too," Williams said. "For her weight, I think she's very very strong. The strongest fighter in that division."

'The Hurricane' has already bested some of the biggest names in the game, including Aussie striker Diandra Martin, Boxing Works star Jackie Buntan, and 45-win veteran Milana Bjelogrlic. However, her most impressive feat came at ONE Fight Night 14 in September when she dispatched current ONE atomweight Muay Thai titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in their champion vs. champion clash.

Can Smilla Sundell deliver a repeat performance and hand Natalia Diachkova her first loss under the ONE banner?

Natalia Diachkova is not like the other women Smilla Sundell has fought in ONE Championship

Though Smilla Sundell has looked undeniably impressive against all of her opponents inside the Circle, Diachkova believes there is one distinct difference that will make her stand out from the rest of the women who have gone toe-to-toe with 'The Hurricane.'

"It will be a problem for her to fight me, because her opponents were almost 20cm shorter," Diachkova told ONE. "This is an important factor in a fight, if you don't have enough experience and understanding of how to work with the opposition of a different height."

Thus far, the 'Karelian Lynx' — like Sundell — is a perfect 4-0 in ONE with highlight-reel knockouts against Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, and Chellina Chirino.

Can she score the biggest win of her career and claim her first ONE world title, or will Sundell add another notable name to her already impressive hit list?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.