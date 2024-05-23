Which year will the Dexter prequel series be set in? Timeline explained 

Showtime is expanding the Dexter universe with a Dexter prequel series, titled Dexter: Original Sin. The series will be set in the nineties and chronicle the story of a young Dexter and his evolution into a ruthless killer.

Following the success of the sequel series, Dexter: New Blood, in 2021, it was confirmed in July 2023 that Showtime is developing multiple Dexter shows. New Blood became one of the network’s most-watched series ever and it was only expected that the network would be returning our favorite vigilante serial killer for more stories.

With Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, and Molly Brown set to star in the upcoming Dexter prequel, the series is expected to make its debut sometime next year.

When is the Dexter prequel series set in?

The upcoming Dexter prequel series was originally announced in February 2023 and it was announced to be set in 1991, which is 15 years before the events of Dexter. The series will be a prequel to both Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, which was a sequel series set 10 years after the events of the series finale of the former series.

Original Sin will be set in the period after Dexter graduates college and joins the Miami Metro Police Department. This means that we may also see younger versions of the characters we met in the early part of the series.

More about Dexter: Original Sin

According to the official synopsis, Dexter: Original Sin,

“follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

The president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, said in a statement regarding Dexter:

“The Dexter saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for Showtime, both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting Dexter: New Blood. The series is a rich foundation for other shows in the lane of complex, subversive antiheroes that Showtime has always done so brilliantly. Clyde [Phillips] is deep into compelling stories and characters that will satisfy the cravings of our multifaceted audience."

Showrunner Clyde Phillips has commented on how excited he is about revisiting the franchise with the new Dexter prequel,

“It’s a privilege to contemplate going even deeper with these complex and iconic characters—and the stories, themes and possibilities they inspire."

Filming for Original Sin has not begun yet and there is no trailer or release date announced. The Dexter prequel is in the early stages of production now that the new cast has come together and we can expect it to make its debut sometime in 2025.

Who has been cast in the Dexter prequel?

Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, and Molly Brown have reportedly joined the cast of the series in various roles. Gibson will play the lead role of Dexter Morgan. He is an Irish actor who is best known for his roles in The Tudors, The Passing Bells, The OA, The White Princess, Shadow and Bone, and Tolkien.

Christian Slater will play Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father. Slater is an American actor who made his debut with a leading role in The Legend of Billie Jean but he is most popular for his breakthrough role as Jason "J.D." Dean, a sociopathic high school student, in Heathers. Molly Brown will be joining the two actors as Debra Morgan, Dexter’s sister.

