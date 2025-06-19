Did Allen Payne pass away? Viral claim debunked 

On June 17, 2025, a Facebook user, @Camille Winbush, shared multiple photos of New Jack City actor Allen Payne, announcing his death. The post read:

"R.I.P Its With Heavy Hearts We Report Sad Death Of 'House of Payne' Star Allen Payne Beloved One"

As of this writing, the Facebook post has garnered over 2,500 reactions and more than a thousand comments, but it is fake and contains an unverified claim. Actor Allen Payne is alive, and no credible media outlet has reported news of Payne's death, contradicting the Facebook post's assertion.

Moreover, numerous reviews on the post show netizens accusing the account of spreading false news and speculating if the page was hacked. However, this is not the first time rumors about Payne's demise have made the rounds on the internet.

Reviews calling out the Facebook page (Image via Facebook/ @Camille Winbush.)

According to The Sun's November 2021 report, 'Allen Payne dead' began trending on the internet after a YouTube channel called Stars News posted a video on November 5, 2021, titled:

"R.I.P Its With Heavy Hearts We Report Sad Death Of ‘House of Payne’ Star Allen Payne Beloved One."

The video amassed over 235K views at the time, prompting people to take to social media to share the news. However, fans of the CB4 actor debunked the claims by clarifying that he wasn't dead.

Although the video has since been deleted, Giant Freakin Robot's report noted that the YouTube channel reported about Payne's career and referred to him as the "beloved one" in the context of his mother's demise. While the timeline of his mother's passing isn't known, in an excerpt from his interview with Black Doctor, Payne addressed the loss of his parent.

"After my mother died, I stepped away from acting. I chose to look inward and find myself, and I think that's important when you're an actor," Payne said.

Allen Payne reflects on decades of projects since starring in the 1984 movie Jason's Lyric

Best known for his role as C.J. Payne in Tyler Perry's TV series House of Payne, Allen Payne was born in July 1968 in the Harlem area of New York City. According to The US Sun, Payne landed his first acting role on television in 1990 on The Cosby Show, where he made multiple appearances as Charmaine's boyfriend, Lance Rodman.

The actor also made a cameo as Marcus Stokes in the second season of Will Smith's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Over the years, Allen Payne has starred in numerous movies and series, wherein he stood out in his role opposite Jada Pinkett Smith in the 1984 film Jason's Lyric.

During a recent interview with AP News in May 2025, Payne reflected on the projects he has undertaken since the release of the 1984 movie.

"A lot has happened, to me, for me you know, in those years. I made many films after that you know? I shot a TV series with Tyler (Perry) for 20 years, and I was on stage for 20 years with Je'Caryous. So the whole time that I was shooting House of Pain, which I have to shoot another season when we get done with this, I was on stage with Je'Caryous," the actor said

While the actor usually keeps his personal life private, Payne is married to Tyrese Tanner, and the couple has two children: a daughter named Ava and a son named AJ Allen.

