How many times has Kelsey Grammer been married? All about his wives and kids as actor is set to welcome his 8th child

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer is expecting his fourth child with wife Kayte Walsh. A source confirmed the news to Daily Mail on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Per the outlet, the actor is "thrilled" to become a "father all over again." This marks his eighth child.

Grammer reportedly met Walsh, a former flight attendant, on a plane in 2009. Two years later, they tied the knot on February 25, 2011. It marks Grammer's fourth marriage. His former wives are Doreen Alderman, Leigh-Anne Csuhany, and Camille Meyer.

Kelsey and Kayte - Source: Getty

The insider told the Daily Mail that Kelsey Grammer has been "incredibly supportive" of Walsh, adding that the pregnancy "reignited a spark in their marriage" that the pair needed. The source continued:

"After giving Frasier one last go, he has hung his hat up on that character and is ready for the next phase of his life. He is looking forward to embracing the hands-on parenting he missed in the past."

According to the outlet, the expecting couple was seen out and about in London on Tuesday. They looked happy, and Kayte sported a growing baby bump. Their three kids, Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and son James, 8, were also present.

Kelsey Grammer admitted to dating Kayte Walsh while married to actress Camille Meyer

Kelsey Grammer first crossed paths with Kayte Walsh in December 2009. She was a flight attendant on his flight to London. During a January 2012 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor described their meeting as "very romantic."

According to People magazine, Walsh was born in England to Susan and Alan Walsh. The latter is a former professional footballer who once coached the Bristol City Football Club. Kayte has two siblings, namely Phil and Sophie.

The couple share three kids—a daughter named Faith and two sons, Gabriel and James. It is worth noting that Faith's birth was bittersweet for the pair, as they were originally expecting twins, reported People magazine.

At the time of their first meeting, Kelsey Grammer was still married to actress Camille Meyer, something he admitted to Jimmy Kimmel. During an episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter in August 2012, Walsh acknowledged that she was not "proud" of the way they started their relationship.

Welsh also made two guest appearances on Grammer's political drama, Boss, playing the role of a senator's aide.

Meanwhile, Camille, best known for her appearance on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was married to Kelsey Grammer between 1997 and 2010. She began her career as a dancer and model. She has been featured in music videos like MC Serch's Back to the Grill Again and modeled for Playboy.

According to her IMDb page, they share two children, born via surrogacy—daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20. Mason is an actress who has starred in the TV show The Salon.

It was during her stint on RHOBH that the couple separated and went through a divorce. According to Page Six, it was finalized in February 2011, with Camille getting $30 million in settlement. She has since moved on with lawyer David C. Meyer. They tied the knot in 2018.

Moreover, Kelsey Grammer was briefly married to Leigh-Anne Csuhany between 1992 and 1993. According to Hollywood Life, Csuhany was reportedly an exotic dancer. While the details surrounding their private life have been kept away from the public, the actor claimed she was abusive and even allegedly threatened to kill him, per the outlet. Their coupling ended in a miscarriage.

Kelsey Grammer's first wife, Doreen Alderman, is a dance instructor. They got hitched in 1982 and were together for almost a decade. They share a daughter, Spencer, 41.

Spencer is an actress best known for voicing Summer Smith on the animated sci-fi series Rick and Morty and playing Casey Cartwright on ABC's Greek. She shares a son, Emmett, with fireman James Hesketh, who she was married to between 2011 and 2017.

Between his first two marriages, the Golden Globe-winning actor dated hair and makeup artist, Barrie Buckner. While together, she gave birth to Kandace Greer Grammer on February 15, 1992. Greer, like her father, is an actress who has appeared in shows like Awkward and Melissa & Joey. She also featured on Fraizer alongside her father in 2024.

During a June 2018 interview with Closer Weekly, Kelsey Grammer explained that he was happy being "an older dad," as it gave him an opportunity to be hands-on. He would elaborate on missing out on his older children's lives in a 2022 interview with People. At the time, he added that his relationship with them was on the mend.

