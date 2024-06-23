CBS’s crime drama Blue Bloods, composed by Mark Snow and created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, aired its 14th season on February 16, 2024. Unfortunately, Blue Bloods got canceled, as CBS announced that the show will conclude in December after the second part of season 14 finishes airing.

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach confirmed the cancellation, and told Deadline:

"We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show. We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the sendoff it deserves.”

The first episode of Blue Bloods premiered on September 24, 2010. To date, with 14 seasons, 8 upcoming episodes, and tons of released episodes, this crime drama has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10. The show stars Tom Selleck as Frank Regan, Will Estes as Jamie Regan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, and Andrew Terracino as Sean Regan, among others.

What is Blue Bloods about?

The plot of this crime thriller revolves around a multi-generational cop family, led by Frank Reagan. His eldest son, Danny, is an Iraqi war veteran and also a detective, while his younger son, Jamie, wants to follow in his footsteps and become a cop.

The official synopsis of this police procedural series as per Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner, and patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. Frank's oldest son is Danny, a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran who occasionally uses dubious tactics to solve cases."

It continues:

"Daughter Erin, the lone female, is an assistant district attorney. Fresh out of Harvard Law, Jamie is the youngest member and 'golden boy' of the family. Jamie gave up a lucrative future in law to continue the family's tradition in police work, and is asked to participate in a secretive investigation that even his father does not know about."

Did Blue Bloods get canceled?

The show got canceled after a 15-year-long run as we already know. CBS, the production company for this crime drama, announced on November 20, 2023, that season 14 would be the last.

Although season 15 of the show was seconded by filmmakers, crew members, and fans all over the globe, CBS had to cancel their plans for any upcoming season. This was because of multiple reasons even though the show has been a chartbuster constantly for 15 long years and still manages to grab new audiences with new episodes.

After Blue Bloods was renewed by CBS for season 14 on March 29, 2023, its production was delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Once the strike ended, production began for the upcoming season. The cast proved their loyalty to the show by accepting a 25% pay cut, which was reported by several media outlets.

But why did Blue Bloods get canceled? The main reason for this was the massive production costs. The show is filmed in New York City, US, which hikes up the overall budget. Secondly, CBS was not keen on paying the producers and filmmakers hefty amounts for the upcoming seasons.

The first half of the final season started airing on February 16, 2024, and finished its 10-episode long run on May 17, 2024. The second half of the fourteenth season is expected to start airing in October and end its final run by December 2024. It will have eight episodes in total. However, that may not be the end for fans.

At the 2024 Paramount Global Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures, hinted at a possible Blue Bloods spinoff.

Here is what he said:

"We are building tomorrow’s billion-dollar brands right now. In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods, and CBS’ hit Fire Country shows huge promise."

However, he didn’t finalize any date, cast, or plot details.

Blue Bloods is now streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video.