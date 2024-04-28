Did Hugo actually die in Killing Eve? Fate of the character, explored

Released on April 8, 2018, on BBC America, Killing Eve is a spy thriller drama that chronicles the lives of Eve Polastri and Villanelle. While the former is a security operative portrayed by Sandra Oh, Vilannelle is a psychopathic assassin played by Jodie Comer.

The two attempt to capture each other throughout the series and develop an obsession with each other. This obsession leads to betrayals, heartbreaks, bloodshed, and more.

Among the several people to bear the consequences of this obsession is Hugo Turner, an MI6 Agent. He joins Eve Polastri's team in the second episode of Killing Eve season 2 and is seriously injured during a direct attack by a group of assailants. However, he manages to survive.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

What happened to Hugo in Killing Eve?

Hugo Turner played by Edward Bluemel comes from a family of old money. As mentioned earlier, he first appears in Killing Eve season 2 episode 2 as a newly employed MI6 agent.

Hugo soon gets entangled in the complicated nature of events portrayed in the series. He accompanies Eve on a trip to Rome where they are supposed to investigate the Peel family. Things seem to be going smoothly until members of The Twelve barge into the hotel room the two are sharing and attack Hugo in the season 2 finale.

Hugo is shot by the members of the Twelve and Eve finds him lying on the floor, severely injured. After taking care of him for a while, she leaves the scene to seek help. However, when she returns, she finds that Hugo's body is missing.

Subsequent seasons reveal that Hugo is alive and has been promoted to the role that was previously held by Carolyn Martens, who was the head of the Russia Section of MI6. In a brief interaction Turner has with Martens in the fourth season, he says:

"Turns out there was a surprise vacancy on the Russia desk. It's actually amazing the kind of leverage you get from being shot at work."

Where can you watch Killing Eve?

Fans can watch the series on multiple platforms. The hit series is available on Netflix, AppleTV, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. With a minimal subscription fee, one can easily watch the show from the comfort of their home. However, it is important to note that the show is available on these platforms only in certain regions.

The fourth and final season of the show came to an end on April 10, 2022.