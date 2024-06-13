Did Laz Alonso lose weight? The Boys star flaunts his stunning transformation in the latest season of the show

When the first full-length trailer for The Boys season 4 was released on May 3, 2024, fans noticed a stark difference in the appearance of one of the show's characters, Laz Alonso's Marvin T. Milk alias Mother's Milk. It seemed like the actor had lost a considerable amount of weight following his last appearance in the show's third season.

Fans following Alonso on Instagram might already be aware of the actor's posts concerning weight loss and the choice of leading a healthy lifestyle. In a video posted on his Instagram account on December 20, 2023, Alonso spoke about his association with BioSynergy, a DNA testing company. He also revealed how it helped him reach his fitness goals. He said:

"What I loved about this DNA test is that it told me exactly what vitamins I needed, what supplements I needed, and what I didn’t need."

He also added:

"The DNA test was something that literally revolutionized the way that I look at supplementation and being healthy because I’m only putting in my body what my body is deficient in."

Additionally, he also spoke about how important it was to offer the body nutrients that it was lacking rather than overburdening it with unnecessary supplements. He said:

"Anything that you put in your body that your body doesn’t need, your body is just gonna excrete, but it just puts your body under unnecessary stress, having to filter out stuff that you didn’t need in the first place."

The Boys' Laz Alonso on his weight loss journey

As mentioned earlier, Laz Alonso's external appearance has received a drastic change following his weight loss journey. The actor has not at all been secretive about the process as he has previously spoken about it on his Instagram.

In the post where he spoke about his journey, he highlighted the positive changes the process had brought about in his life. He also shared his thoughts on the process based on the experiences he had.

Under the post, Alonso received a mixed bag of positive and negative responses concerning his appearance. One fan mentioned:

"My man, lost some serious weight, looking good papito."

Replying to the comment The Boys actor jokingly said:

"Had to trim it down fam! Got carried away too much pizza."

Has The Boys season 4 been released?

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 have already been released on Amazon Prime Video. The remaining five episodes of the season will be released every week on the platform until July 18, 2024.

The Boys season 4 marks the return of the titular Boys who are fighting Vought International and their morally corrupt superheroes. The official logline for this season reads:

"In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader."

It further reads:

"The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

The Boys season 4 marks the return of the show's main cast comprising Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr. Other actors like Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Jessie T. Usher, Tomer Capone, Chance Crawford, Claudia Doumit, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, and Cameron Crovetti have also returned to the show.