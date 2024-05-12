Did Wolverine die in X-Men '97 episode 9? Marvel hero's ability and fate explored 

X-men '97 episode 9 saw Magneto put down a huge beating on Wolverine. The final moments of this week's outing saw Wolverine get the upper hand on the telekinetic mutant and stab him in the back to stop his attack on Earth, but then Magneto remembered that Logan's skeleton is made out of adamantium metal and used it to his advantage.

This led the Omega-level mutant to rip apart adamantium from Wolverine's body in X-Men '97, leaving his fate a mystery as the episode came to an end. However, it's pretty clear that Wolverine isn't dead in X-Men '97 as the mutant packs in a huge healing factor, and before having adamantium in his body, Logan used to sport his classic bone claws.

And given that this episode was an adaptation of the classic comic Fatal Attractions, it's clear that Logan will be just safe and fine.

X-Men '97 recreates iconic scene with Wolverine from Fatal Attractions

The Fatal Attraction comic was a major X-Men crossover written by Fabian Nicieza and Scott Lobdell, and was released in 1993. The comic saw the return of Magneto as a major X-Men villain after he waged a war against humanity. It focused on Professor X deciding to cross a line that he never thought he would — killing his old friend Erik Lehnsherr.

The comic in question is famous for featuring the scene that saw Wolverine have adamantium ripped off his body by Magneto — the same scene that X-Men '97 recreated and it is also the storyline that the show is currently adapting. In the comic, Wolverine can survive his wounds after being saved by Jean Grey, and after Magneto is defeated, he starts sporting his old bone claws.

So, for those wondering whether Wolverine is dead in X-Men '97, don't worry as the mutant's iconic healing factor will save him in situations like this. Also, with no longer having adamantium in his body, the mutant will revert to his classic bone claws in X-Men '97.

This was a scene that also took place in the 2013 film The Wolverine where Hugh Jackman's version of the character had all the adamantium depleted from his body by the Silver Samurai, but then he reverted to his bone claws.

Has Wolverine ever died in the comics?

While death isn't always permanent in comics, Wolverine has died many times in the Marvel books. His most recent death took place in the comic Death of Wolverine where the mutant ended up losing his healing factor and died due to suffocation after being covered in molten adamantium.

The character also died during the events of Days of Future Past when a Sentinel blasted all the flesh off his body, which led to his healing factor going defunct.

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine also famously died in the film Logan where we followed an older version of the character whose healing factor doesn't work as well as it used to. Suffering from the wounds he faced while battling X-24, Logan died while holding his daughter's hands.

So, it's pretty clear that Wolverine can die when his healing factor is overwhelmed, but given that the injury he suffered in X-Men '97 isn't as grave as one would expect, his healing factor would still succeed in a situation like this. Fans can check out Wolverine's return next Wednesday when the show airs its season finale.

