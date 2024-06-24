Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight in The Boys, has recently been in the spotlight among fans due to her changed look in season four. Many viewers have noticed her dissimilarities from the previous seasons, leading to speculation and discussions in online social platforms and fan forums.

Starlight, one of the main characters in The Boys, has had many transitions throughout the show. Fans of the television series are now beginning to think that there might be a new actor, as these changes seem more profound than ever before.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Boys season 4 sees Erin Moriarty look distinctly different, sparking rumors that she resorted to plastic surgery to maintain youthfulness for Starlight’s role. In contrast to these claims, Starlight, the character Moriarty plays, is seen fighting for originality and self-acceptance in the show.

This irony has not been lost on fans, who took to social media to react to Moriarty's transformation. Here's what some of the fans on r/TheBoys subreddit had to say about Erin's new look:

"I hate that she felt like she needed to change herself. I thought she was stunning the first time I saw her in the scene lifting the car and working out. Truly someone that didn’t have to change a single thing about themself." said one reddit user.

Didn’t have to change a single thing"-Erin Moriarty's new look in The Boys season 4 fuels fan discussions (Image Via Sportskeeda)

"She was cute in season 1. She was absolutely gorgeous in season 2. She was .. something else in season 3." said another user.

"Erin Moriarty got some procedures done.. most likely buccal fat removal. Coupled with her losing weight, the results were.. noticeable. She's still good looking, but it unfortunately aged her quite a bit .. that whole babyface thing definitely disappeared." added one more Reddit user.

Several other users chimed in with the plastic surgery angle for Erin's different look in The Boys season 4 and supported her,

"she really doesn’t look that bad??? like she looks different but not terrible?? what is wrong w yalls eyes lmao" asked one user.

"She looks great tbh. Different but still looks great. People really underestimate weight loss and how much a persons face can change in their 20s. I think she’s maybe had a bit of work done to her nose and maybe some kind of work done to her skin. I don’t think she’s had any crazy procedures at all." added another Reddit user.

"I'm not a fan of the work she had done but it's in line with her character and position for the show so it honestly felt kind of natural in a way. Being that famous and under that much stress changes a person." said another Reddit user.

Exploring more details on The Boys season 4

The Boys season 4 introduces new characters and ups the stakes, promising to shake up the narrative. Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward join the cast as new Supes, Firecracker and Sister Sage, whose arrival is set to alter the power landscape significantly. Additionally, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is welcomed into the ensemble, adding another layer of intrigue.

The plot thickens in The Boys season 4 as Homelander consolidates his power, Victoria Neuman edges closer to the Oval Office, and Butcher faces his most personal battle yet—having been ousted from leadership and given only months to live. The rest of The Boys must band together to avert catastrophe.

Notable moments include Butcher's revelation of his terminal condition, Homelander’s manipulation of Ryan during a dangerous public mission and a climactic showdown at TruthCon, where The Boys confront Butcher and uncover Sage's recruitment of Firecracker, an alt-right Supe.

The Boys season 4 premiered on Prime Video on June 13, 2024. The first three episodes dropped simultaneously, setting the stage for an explosive continuation of the series.