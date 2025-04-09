Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

As Doctor Odyssey season 1 enters the home stretch of its inaugural season, things are becoming crazier, riskier, and more emotionally intense on board the medical vessel Odyssey. This ambitious ABC drama has settled into its groove, blending ridiculous medical crises, touching character development, and just enough mayhem to keep viewers completely engaged.

Ad

Episode 14, Hot Tub Week, promises to be a return to emotional storytelling with a dash of nostalgia and some serious character development. Following the rollercoaster that episode 13 has been, hopes are high for another crazy, hilarious, and surprisingly poignant ride at sea.

Doctor Odyssey season 1: Release date and time

Doctor Odyssey season 1, Episode 14 airs on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on ABC. It will become available to stream the next day, Friday, April 11, on Hulu. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Date Broadcast Time ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 9:00 p.m. CT (Central Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 8:00 p.m. MT (Mountain Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 7:00 p.m. PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 6:00 p.m. GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, April 11, 2025 1:00 a.m. CET (Central European Time) Friday, April 11, 2025 3:00 a.m. IST (India Standard Time) Friday, April 11, 2025 6:30 a.m.

Ad

Doctor Odyssey season 1: Where to watch

Watch Doctor Odyssey live on ABC each Thursday evening, or watch episodes a day later on Hulu. Individual episodes or the entire season may be purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, iTunes, or Google Play.

What to expect in Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 14

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

The title of this episode sounds like it would be a good time — and it is — but Hot Tub Week introduces some pretty heavy turns, too. This week, the cheerleaders take a ride aboard The Odyssey, returning carefree high school moments, glitter, and pep to the ship, but their trip is anything but superficial. Their positive energy cuts against the sobering realities for the crew.

Ad

Avery is blindsided by unexpected personal revelations, putting her into a tailspin emotionally. Her vulnerability allows Max and Tristan to fill the gap as emotional anchors, reinforcing the show's consistent theme of found-family support. Their subtle gestures are emotionally resonant as Avery attempts to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Tristan officially begins his journey towards sobriety — a plotline that has been in the works for weeks. His dedication to self-improvement is genuine and unfiltered, and the episode will likely delve into the initial struggles of recovery with sensitivity.

Ad

While this is going on, Captain Massey himself is exhibiting symptoms of physical as well as emotional exhaustion. The pressure of command is getting to him, and there are subtle indicators of decline that suggest a larger crash on the horizon.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 13 recap

Ad

Episode 13, Spring Break, didn't hold anything back with its cast of celebrity guest stars, Ava Phillippe, Paris Jackson, and Charlotte Lawrence. As Vanessa, Veronica, and Victoria, aka the Vixens, the ladies set sail aboard The Odyssey on one final wild spring break leading up to graduation and focused their sights promptly on Dr. Max.

Their shenanigans range from flirtatious to life-threatening in a hurry. A hot tub mishap with Steve, who has a sexual disorder known as persistent genital arousal disorder (PGAD), sets the stage for the episode's ridiculous mix of comedy and actual medical drama.

Ad

Following Max's failure to seduce them, the party of the Vixens darkens. Vanessa snorts fentanyl-laced cocaine and faints. Max attempts CPR but also faints and loses a pulse. Avery and Tristan resuscitate both of them using a dose of naloxone, in one of the series' most intense scenes so far.

Meanwhile, Victoria develops decompression sickness after scuba diving, complicated by a congenital heart defect. A rapid visit to the hyperbaric chamber stabilizes her, but the message of the episode is clear: reckless behavior collides with medical reality on The Odyssey.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hannah is busy preparing for the LSATs, earning disapproval from Avery for not having fun in her youth. But it's not all stress that's got her ill — she's diagnosed with hemochromatosis, a rare iron-absorption disorder. The cure? Bloodletting — yes, like George Washington — and a reminder to take it easy and live a little.

Catch the latest episode of Doctor Odyssey season 1 streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More