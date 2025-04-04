Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 13 recap: Did Dr. Max just die during CPR?

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 13 begins with the cruise ship greeting a new batch of passengers: Spring Break revelers. Among them is a rather rowdy crew of young women who call themselves The Vixens. Their arrival immediately sets the ship's atmosphere to one of freewheeling hedonism.

Ad

Episode 13 of Doctor Odyssey season 1, Grey Sweatpants and a Brush with Death, brings us one of the most dramatic medical crises of the season. The ship's head physician, Dr. Max, falls over after trying to save a Spring Breaker who has overdosed, leaving the terrifying question hanging: Did Max just die during the rescue?

The response is no, but it takes a shot of Narcan, a pulse-pounding delay, and a near-death experience to revive him. On the other hand, the Vixens quickly set their sights on Dr. Max, the ship’s middle-aged but fit and flirtatious physician.

Ad

Trending

They jokingly refer to him as a “DILF”—a “doctor I’d like to f–k”—and begin pursuing him playfully. Max, rather than stepping away from the attention, leans into it by jogging around the deck in gray sweatpants with no underwear, effectively indulging the attention of his new admirers.

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 13: A medical visit turns dangerous

Still from the series(Image via Youtube/ABC)

Later, the Vixens summon Max to their cabin in the guise of needing medical tests. Max, intrigued and amused, complies. As he's playfully running the group through a series of tests, one of the Vixens, Nessa (guest star Paris Jackson), takes a mysterious substance in the bathroom and snorts it.

Ad

Seconds later, she falls. Max hastens to her aid and promptly determines that she is having some kind of serious reaction, an overdose. Without, however, any idea of what substance she ingested—and with her friends not willing to tell him anything—Max must work with incomplete information.

Desperate to try and stabilize her, he starts giving her CPR, including mouth-to-mouth. As Max does CPR on Nessa, the crisis builds dramatically. He just keels over during mid-resuscitation.

Ad

Avery and Tristan find him at the scene and take stock of the developing crisis and make a grim discovery: Nessa most likely overdosed on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid so strong that even trace contact through skin or mucus membranes can be lethal. Max, in his efforts to resuscitate her, inadvertently got dosed on the drug via mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Doctor Odyssey season 1: Emergency response and recovery

Avery and Tristan move fast as both patients lie unresponsive. They administer Narcan—a reversal medication for an opioid overdose—to Nessa and Max. Nessa wakes up immediately, while Max stays immobile for what seems like a long, anxious moment, prompting concern about whether he will survive.

Ad

Max eventually comes to life and wakes up. Although he needs to rest, his health is stabilized, and he should fully recover.

Personal confessions and unresolved threads

Ad

Elsewhere, Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 13 is a character development moment for Tristan. After the incident, he tells Avery that he has a drinking problem, a personal issue that has been suggested throughout earlier episodes but never actually discussed until now.

Avery's pregnancy storyline is otherwise static. Although she plays a key role in dealing with the medical emergency, her storyline does not move forward in this episode.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 13 features intense drama on a festive cruise that turns into an almost deadly overdose scenario. The episode portrays the actual risks of fentanyl exposure, even for medical professionals, and underlines the unpredictable hardships of life on the sea.

Ad

Both Dr. Max and Nessa emerge from the accident alive, but the close call leaves a profound effect on the crew and possibly prepares the way for more profound character transformation in the episodes to come.

Catch the latest episode of Doctor Odyssey season 1 streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More