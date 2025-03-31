“Ridiculous”- Fans not impressed with new pregnancy plot twist in Doctor Odyssey

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 12 dropped one of its wildest twists yet. Just when fans were recovering from the fallout of the cruise ship heist and the ongoing baby drama with Avery, the show threw in another pregnancy plot—this time involving Heather, played by Shania Twain.

Ad

Heather returned during Doctor Odyssey's Sophisticated Ladies Week (formerly “Cougar Week”) and dropped the bomb that she’s pregnant with Captain Massey’s baby.

Given that her character is supposedly in menopause and Massey is a grandfather figure to half the crew, viewers had a lot of thoughts—and not all of them were good.

One Reddit user summed up the reaction in one line:

“I couldn’t believe that 59-year-old Shania Twain and 74-year-old Don Johnson were both so excited about this pregnancy. Ridiculous. 🙄”

Ad

Trending

Some felt like the writers were just piling on twists for the sake of drama rather than telling stories that made sense for the characters.

Another user followed up with:

“There!!!!! Omg! Every episode brings its unrealistic plotline but this one is something. I honestly think the producer are like ‘hmm 🤨 let’s see up to where the public will follow us…’”

Ad

That response captured the vibe in the thread. A lot of viewers have been rolling with the show’s chaotic tone, but this twist pushed it too far.

It wasn’t just about Heather being pregnant—it was the idea that the show expected the audience to just go along with it without any buildup or realism.

Another comment read:

“My 3-year-old paid more attention to the episode than I did. As soon as I saw granny and gramp excited, I’m like… yeah no.”

Ad

This reaction wasn’t even about the plot. It was about the visual. People couldn’t get past the image of two older characters suddenly playing out a storyline usually reserved for 30-somethings.

Then came the critique of the casting. A user wrote:

“We had three very attractive older blonde women with wildly diverging storylines who look far too alike, and I was honestly confused at first… I 100% did not recognize Shania Twain.”

Ad

Fans weren’t just annoyed by the storyline, they were genuinely confused by who was who. Add in a few weird camera angles and rushed scenes, and it became clear: this episode didn’t land the way it was supposed to, according to them.

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 12 recap

Doctor Odyssey (Image via ABC)

Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 12 aired during Sophisticated Ladies Week, a theme formerly labeled “Cougar Week,” and brought back Shania Twain’s character, Heather, with a plot twist that caught everyone off guard.

Ad

The episode opens with Heather surprising Captain Massey on the ship.

Within the first few minutes, the two hook up offscreen, and Massey later tells Max it was “fire.” But things quickly shift when Heather announces that she’s pregnant—with Massey’s baby.

Avery is the first to question the possibility since Heather had previously mentioned going through menopause. Still, Avery runs a full panel of tests and confirms that the pregnancy is real. There’s no tumor, no hormone imbalance, no false positive.

Ad

Heather is pregnant, she’s healthy, and she’s serious about going through with it. Massey doesn't question it for a second. He commits on the spot, saying he wants to be involved and won’t let her go through this alone.

The rest of the crew reacts in different ways. Max looks stunned. Avery, already pregnant herself, says nothing but her face says it all. Tristan doesn’t even get involved.

Ad

Meanwhile, Captain Massey starts seriously considering what being a father again means. He talks to Heather about missing out on the early years with his own kids and says he doesn’t want to make the same mistake twice.

The episode of Doctor Odyssey also includes side plots, including Avery continuing to hide the identity of her baby’s father, and Rosie catching on that something isn’t right with the ship’s scheduling systems.

Ad

There’s a small emergency when Heather starts spotting, but it turns out to be nothing serious.

Massey rushes her to the infirmary himself, and the two have a quiet moment where he doubles down on wanting to be there for her and the baby.

Doctor Odyssey (Image via ABC)

In the final scene, Heather asks what this means for their future. Massey doesn’t give a definite answer, but he says he’s “thinking about everything now,” which clearly points to him possibly stepping away from the ship.

Ad

That moment, more than the pregnancy reveal, signals that a big change could be coming not just for him but for the show.

Watch Doctor Odyssey on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback