Doctor Who season 14 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The first three episodes of Doctor Who season 14 have already been released, and viewers of the hit series are now awaiting the release of the show's fourth episode. Good news for them, Doctor Who season 14 episode 4, titled 73 Yards is scheduled to be released on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at midnight GMT on BBC iPlayer, a video-on-demand service by BBC.

Following its release on the platform the episode will be broadcast at 6:50 pm GMT, on BBC One, a free-to-air television channel in the UK.

For people residing outside the United Kingdom, the season's fourth episode will be available for streaming on Disney Plus. The episode will be released in the United States on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 4:00 pm PT and 7:00 pm EST/EDT.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Release schedule for Doctor Who season 14 episode 4

Disney Plus is the saving grace for fans of Doctor Who living outside of the United Kingdom. The OTT service is available in most countries around the world and is home to the show's fourteenth season.

Based on the time zones from which the streaming platform is accessed, the release timings for Doctor Who season 14 episode 4 are as follows:

TIMEZONE DATE TIME Pacific Time Friday, May 24, 2024 4:00 PM Eastern Time Friday, May 24, 2024 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 25, 2024 4:30 AM China Standard Time Saturday, May 25, 2024 7:00 AM

How to watch Doctor Who season 14 episode 4

You can watch Doctor Who season 14 episode 4 exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, May 24, 2024. Following its release at 4:00 pm PT, the episode will be available for streaming on the platform. If you are yet to start on the show, you can binge the first four episodes, along with the Christmas special, following the release of the latest episode this Friday.

If you reside in places that fall within the narrow bracket of regions without access to Disney Plus, VPN or Virtual Private Networks can come in handy. VPNs will allow you to transcend the limitations of your geographical location and watch the latest episode of Doctor Who with ease.

A brief recap of Doctor Who season 14 episode 3

The third episode of season 14 of Doctor Who, titled Boom, saw the Fifteenth Doctor being caught off-guard. The Doctor becomes immobile for almost forty minutes as he witnesses the literal collapse of the world around him.

After hearing the pitiful cries of a person from a place far away, Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor arrives on an alien planet, in a landmine surrounded by post-apocalyptic features. Immediately after stepping foot, he steps on a weight-sensitive bomb that would go off once he moves away from the spot.

With only Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday to keep him company, the Doctor navigates his way through the situation. The two work in conjunction and complement each other's strengths to the point of successfully surviving the episode. However, there were several casualties.

Episode 3, season 14 of Doctor Who saw the Doctor deal with a world far ahead in the future, immersed in wars, capitalism, and AI. Steven Moffat, the season's director effortlessly merged magic and realism into the episode and subtly touched upon several aspects.

Episodes of Doctor Who season 14 will be released on Disney Plus every Friday until June 21, 2024.