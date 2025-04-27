Doctor Who season 2 episode 4: Release date news, time, streaming details, and more

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 is slated to premiere at 3 am ET on Saturday, May 3, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States. Titled Lucky Day, the episode is directed by Peter Hoar from a screenplay written by Pete McTighe.

Ad

Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu return as the fifteenth Doctor and his latest companion, Belinda Chandra, respectively. The second season focuses on the Time Lord's endeavor to return Belinda to Earth after she is kidnapped by robots at the start of the season.

In the process, the duo stumbles upon a greater mystery regarding Earth's fate and explores Belinda's true connection with the Doctor's old friend, Mundy Flynn.

The official synopsis of Doctor Who season 2 episode 4, as per BBC, reads:

Ad

Trending

"Ruby Sunday faces life back on earth without the Doctor. But when a dangerous new threat emerges, can Ruby and UNIT save her new boyfriend, Conrad, from the terrifying Shreek?"

Release date and time of Doctor Who season 2 episode 4

Ad

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 will air on Disney+ on May 3, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET. Below is the episode's release schedule across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 3:00 am Central Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 2:00 am Mountain Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 1:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 7:00 am Central European Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 9:00 am Eastern European Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, May 3, 2025 8:00 am

Ad

How to watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 4?

An image from the Disney+ series Doctor Who season 2 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 will air exclusively on Disney+ in the United States. The monthly subscription plan for the streaming service starts at $9.99 with ads and $15.99 without ads. The cost of the ad-free annual plan is $159.99.

Ad

Moreover, Disney+ also has bundles with other streaming platforms that offer a wide range of content for a small price. The Disney+ and Hulu bundle costs $10.99 per month with ads and $19.99 per month without ads. Similarly, the Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle comes at a monthly price of $16.99 with ads and $29.99 without ads.

The Disney+ (ads), Hulu (ads), and ESPN Plus plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free version of this plan costs $26.99 per month. The price of the Disney+ (ads), Hulu + Live TV (ads), and ESPN Plus plan is $82.99 per month, and Disney+ (ad-free), Hulu + Live TV (ad-free), and ESPN Plus are $95.99 per month.

Ad

A brief recap of Doctor Who season 2 episode 3

Ad

Titled The Well, the show's third episode takes the Doctor and Belinda 500,000 years into the future on a mysterious planet named 6767. They arrive at a mining colony to find soldiers investigating a scene of massacre with a ton of dead bodies. The mission commander, Shaya Costallion, informs the duo that their ship will take another five hours to return as the planet is engulfed in galvanic radiation.

The soldiers discover the only survivor of the massacre, a deaf woman named Aliss Fenley, who claims the others started acting erratically before killing each other. The Doctor recollects his past visit to the planet, when it was called Midnight, and remembers the terrifying entity that sent shivers down his spine.

Ad

To his horror, he notices the entity's presence as a shadow behind Aliss, killing whoever stands behind her. As the entity begins killing the soldiers one after the other, the Doctor creates a mirror effect from the reflective mercury to trick it into killing itself. However, it latches onto Belinda before the group can escape inside an airlock.

Shaya shoots Belinda (which she survives), causing the entity to attach itself to the former. Shaya sacrifices herself to save the group by jumping into the titular well that the entity came from. However, the last minutes of the episode hint that the entity has survived and attached itself to one of the surviving soldiers, Mo.

Ad

As they escape in TARDIS, the Doctor and Belinda reflect on the fact that the group had never heard of Earth, implying that something catastrophic must have happened to the planet in the past half a million years.

Also read: Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024: Full cast list explored

What to expect from Doctor Who season 2 episode 4?

Ad

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 will see the return of the first season's companion Ruby Sunday, who left the TARDIS at the end of the season to spend time with her family. The preview depicts her living a normal life with her boyfriend, Conrad, until a sinister inhuman creature threatens their peaceful existence.

The upcoming episode will also showcase the UNIT, a military organization working to protect Earth from extraterrestrial threats, often in tandem with the Time Lord.

Ad

In addition to the main trio, the episode's cast list includes Jonah Hauer-King, Benjamin Chivers, Jemma Redgrave, Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, and Ruth Madeley. Other actors include Faye McKeever, Kirsty Hoiles, Tina Gray, Paul Jerricho, Gethin Alderman, Kareem Alexander, Madison Stock, Paddy Stafford, Michael Woodford, along with Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

Watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 on Disney+ in the United States and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More