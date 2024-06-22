Does Chief Boden leave Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire? Reason behind his exit, explained

Chief Wallace Boden has been part of NBC's Chicago firehouse since the series' start in 2012. The role has since been played by Eamonn Walker. Chief Boden is shown as a strong leader and one of the favorite characters of the series.

The series Chicago Fire directed by Dick Wolf looks at the lives and problems of firefighters, rescue workers and paramedics at Firehouse 51. Chief Wallace Boden’s leadership and commitment have been an important part of the show.

Boden is shown as the Deputy district Chief of District 4 and used to be the battalion chief of Firehouse 51. He has worked for the Chicago fire department for more than 40 years.

With the ending of the season 12 released on January 12, 2024, Chief Boden’s character is also leaving the Firehouse 51. Boden leaving the show will be a big change for the series and its fans.

Does Chief Boden Leave Chicago Fire's Firehouse 51?

Chief Wallace Boden is shown leaving the Fire 51 in the last episode of Chicago Fire season 12 Never Say Goodbye. In the finale of season 12, Chief Boden gets a new job and a higher position as Deputy Fire Commissioner for the Fire Department.

The new job opportunity is a big promotion for him from his old job, as she will be managing all the areas of the department. Boden’s promotion and Firehouse 51 departure will bring both a career improvement and a change in the story to keep the show interesting.

From the beginning of the Chicago Fire season 12, there were clues suggesting that Boden might leave Firehouse 51. It was made clear in the eighth episode All the Dark that Deputy Commissioner Gloria Hill will retire, and her post will be vacant for the eligible contenders in the department.

Chief Boden finds out that his name is considered as one of the top candidates for the job. Along with him are Paramedic Field Chief Robinson.

Robinson, who is afraid of losing the chance of promotion, tried hurting Boden’s chances. He tricked one of the firefighters to complain about the firehouse. Nevertheless, Boden eventually gets the promotion because of his good character and strong leadership.

Eamonn Walker’s departure

Eamonn Walker has been a regular cast member of the show for all the 12 seasons, but he has decided not to be a regular part of the show. There are several more reasons for his departure from Firehouse 51.

One of the showrunners, Andrea Newman, said that shows like Chicago Fire need to keep changing and bringing new characters to keep the story interesting. It sometimes means letting older actors leave or changing their status in the show. Eamonn Walker will now be a recurring part of the show. He will still be a part of it but not as often.

Boden leaving the Firehouse 51 will have its own challenges for the characters. as this change will not just be about filling the spot but also creating a new storyline. As far as leaving the show is concerned, Boden isn’t the only one departing.

Sylvie Brett, Blake Gallo and Derrick Gibson are also in that group. These exits show a plan to construct new storylines to keep the show interesting and lively.

Chicago Fire is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.