Does Joel die in The Last of Us game? Details explored

The Last of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama television series that premiered on January 15, 2023, on HBO. Based on the hit video game by Naughty Dog, the show brings the grim and haunting world of a fungal infection apocalypse to life.

Set twenty years after the outbreak, it follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) negotiating the hazards of a fallen society. Season 2, based on 2020's The Last of Us Part II, premiered on April 13, 2025.

However, Joel dies in the series. His death occurs in the second episode of season 2, where he is murdered by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) in a brutal and vengeful attack, mirroring the events from the video game.

Joel's departure shocked fans of The Last of Us Part II because he dies almost exactly as in that story. His death starts a violent chain of events that affects Ellie and their world.

How does Joel die in the game?

Joel dies in a similarly terrible way in the video game The Last of Us Part II. Joel and his brother Tommy are ambushed by Abby and her ex-Fireflies after saving Ellie from a horde of infected. The sequence is shocking as players are made to see Joel's terrible death, making it one of the most notable events in the game.

Abby, seeking retribution for her father's death at Joel's hands, beats him senseless with a golf club. Joel is ruthlessly beaten in the game; although he attempts to protect himself, Abby finally overcomes him.

Fate of Joel in The Last of Us

Joel’s death in The Last of Us is a pivotal moment that shifts the direction of the series. In season 2 episode 2, Abby, a member of the Fireflies, wants to get revenge for the death of her father. This brings Joel's past to the surface.

Joel had previously killed her father, a doctor attempting to create a cure for the fungal infection, to save Ellie. Among the last hopes for humanity, Abby's father perished as a result of Joel's actions.

Why does Abby kill Joel?

Abby’s motivation for killing Joel is rooted in her desire for revenge. She holds him responsible for her father's death, which she sees as an unforgivable act.

Joel had killed her father in desperation to prevent Ellie from being sacrificed for a cure. Joel loved Ellie and protected her, but he sacrificed a world cure. Anger and grief drive Abby to find Joel and punish him.

The brutal nature of Joel’s death

Joel’s death is not an easy moment to watch. Abby strikes him with a golf club in front of a helpless Ellie, being precise. This moment shows both characters' strong emotions.

Abby sees it as the culmination of years of pain and loss, while Ellie sees a lost father figure. The brutal nature of the scene underscores the brutality of the world they live in, where violence is often the only solution to conflict.

Impact of Joel’s death on Ellie

Ellie experiences great loss and powerlessness in response to Joel's death. Watching Joel, the man who came to be like a father to her, die in such a violent and pointless manner shapes her motivations for the remainder of the series.

Determined to make those who hurt her so much pay, she sets out on a quest for retribution. Ellie struggles with the darkness inside her own soul, setting in motion a sad cycle of violence that lasts all season.

The legacy of Joel in The Last of Us

While Joel may be physically gone from the series, his legacy lives on through Ellie. Both his heroic and his faulty deeds have a lasting effect on her life. Ellie's death compels her to face the results of their mutual decisions and strengthens the story of vengeance, loss, and atonement.

Although Joel is no longer an active character, his influence remains central to the unfolding story, and his past continues to haunt Ellie as she struggles to find her own path.

