Does Lochlan meet his end in The White Lotus season 3 finale? Details explored

The White Lotus season 3 came to an explosive head on April 6, 2025. The finale episode titled Amor Fati is all everyone is talking about on the internet even after almost two days since it aired. The season was quite happening overall, but the finale had even more action than the rest.

One of the biggest questions that everyone has is which characters died in The White Lotus season 3 and which ones left the luxury resort in one piece. The youngest member of the Ratliff family, Lochlan Ratliff, came close to death.

The White Lotus season 3: Lochlan Ratliff escaped death narrowly

Throughout The White Lotus season 3, the Ratliff family patriarch, Timothy Ratliff, was struggling with financial and legal issues and knew that he might have to go to jail when they returned home. He was afraid of what might become of his family when they would no longer be able to afford the lavish lifestyle that they had had for years.

Timothy asked his family if they would be able to live without money. He believed that his younger children, Lochlan and Piper Ratliff, were down-to-earth and would be able to survive without the luxuries. However, in the finale, Piper proved her father wrong by claiming that she would not be able to tolerate not being wealthy.

Ultimately, Timothy came up with a deadly plan to kill himself as well as his wife, Victoria, his older son, Saxon, and Piper. He made a cocktail with rum, pina colada mix, and a poisonous fruit growing outside their villa. He served the cocktail to his family except Lochlan.

However, Timothy changed his mind at the very last moment and knocked the cocktail out of Saxon's hand, claiming that something was wrong with the coconut milk. Even so, he almost lost Lochlan when the next morning, the people-pleasing boy saw the remnants of the cocktail in the blender and decided to make a protein shake with it.

Lochlan got dizzy after drinking it and threw up by the pool before passing out. He hallucinated that he was underwater and saw four figures hovering over him. That was when Timothy woke up from his deep, Lorazepam-induced sleep and saw his son passed out on the patio.

Timothy thought the worst of the situation and was losing hope as he held Lochlan in his arms. Luckily, Lochlan regained consciousness and coughed up some more of the poisoned protein shake. As he stared up at his dad, he said:

"I think I just saw God."

The episode's end saw the Ratliff family leaving on a boat, which confirmed that Lochlan was alive. So, although the family might face new challenges back home, they would certainly still have each other.

Sam Nivola on his experience of shooting the near-death scene with Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus season 3

The Ratliff family certainly had troubled dynamics, with no one completely satisfied with the other family members. To add to that, Timothy had his professional and legal troubles, and Saxon and Lochlan's relationship was permanently tainted by the memories of that eventful night with Chloe on the yacht.

The family also came quite close to death, but most of all, Lochlan. Sam Nivola portrayed Lochlan Ratliff in the series, while Jason Isaacs appeared as his father, Timothy Ratliff. In an interview with Variety on April 6, 2025, Nivola opened up about his experience of shooting the scene. He said:

"Weirdly, it was fun. I’ve never gotten the chance to die in a show. And it’s an interesting thing, because obviously it’s something that I’ve never experienced in real life. So it’s fun to act things out that you have no idea what the actual experience is like."

He further said:

"And it was bittersweet, because over the course of that shoot Jason really felt like my father. He’s one of my best friends. It was hard not to burst into tears while he was holding me and screaming."

The White Lotus is available to stream on Max.

