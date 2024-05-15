Marvel animated series X-Men '97 episode 10 season finale has left fans buzzing with excitement and speculation. Episode 10, titled Tolerance is Extinction (Part 3), concluded the intense Bastion storyline with a spectacular showdown. But the thrills didn't end with the main episode, as X-Men '97 also featured a post-credits scene with major implications for the series' future.

Yes, there is a post-credits scene packed with tantalizing hints about what's to come in season 2, including the potential return of a beloved character, Gambit.

X-Men '97 finale post-credits scene explained

X-Men '97 post-credits scene brings viewers to a ruined Genosha, once a thriving haven for mutants now in ruins. Amidst the rubble stands Apocalypse- one of Marvel's oldest and mightiest mutants ever known. Muttering, "So much pain, my children, so much death," these words cast a shadow upon upcoming episodes.

Apocalypse picks up a ripped Queen of Heart playing card, Gambit's iconic card, as he sifts through the wreckage. This scene is significant because it hints at Gambit's potential resurrection, who was assumed to be dead.

However, in Marvel Comics, he has had a relationship with Apocalypse including being one of his Four Horsemen. It may also indicate that Apocalypse will return Gambit, but not as fans would expect him to. As such, turning him into one of the Apocalypse's evil horsemen will complicate his story.

Is Gambit returning in the series?

The post-credits scene teasingly gives away the possibility of Gambit's return. Readers of comic books are familiar with the storyline where Gambit becomes one of Apocalypse's Horsemen-of-death. This transformation occurred when Gambit fell under Apocalypse's influence and became one of the X-Men's most formidable foes.

Apocalypse picking up a shredded Queen of Hearts card –Gambits' signature playing card means that this might translate well on screen through X-Men '97. The character could come back as an antagonist, introducing intense drama and conflict, thereby bringing new situations to face off against X-Men. Thus, given his popularity and multifaceted nature, the showwriters would have lots of narrative material for exploring his development as a Horseman.

Apocalypse's appearance in the series allows one to delve deeper into his character and plan for mutants. His extensive acting as a regular foe of X-Men in X-Men '97 brings a conclusion to his grandiose and often disastrous desires. Since he previously attempted to recreate the world, he will likely be one of the main villains in season 2.

Exploring more details about X-Men '97 ep 10

X-Men '97 is a revival of an old 1990s animated TV series that continues following the mutant squad's line through numerous challenges and tasks.

Season one centered on how X-Men struggle against advanced sentinels led by Bastion, an implacable enemy who wishes to destroy all mutants. It blends heavy action and deep character development while staying true to its early counterpart and introducing new storylines and characters.

The last episode sees X-men recovering from their encounter with Bastion. Magneto and Professor Xavier finally part ways when their ideological conflicts come to a head, splitting their team and making it difficult for them to stop him. In this process, no one knows what will happen next because they are fighting not only for their own lives but also for the future of mutants.

The last episode of X-Men '97 season one has not only tied things up in high stakes but also prepared us for an exciting, dramatic season two. A post-credits scene with Apocalypse and a hint at Gambit returning indicate many twists, turns, and surprises ahead for the much-loved mutants' team.