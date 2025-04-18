Dope Thief episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Dope Thief episode 7 is the penultimate episode of the crime drama TV series by Peter Craig and Ridley Scott. While Craig is widely known as the scribe of blockbusters like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, Scott has directed iconic movies such as Gladiator and Blade Runner.

The upcoming episode will be released on April 18, 2025, at midnight ET. In the six episodes of Dope Thief released so far, Ray, Manny, and their loved ones have progressively gotten into more trouble due to the robbery the two childhood best friends committed, after making the mistake of trusting Rick. Whether or not they will be able to get out of this mess remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: Release timings for the episode may vary depending on your location and streaming platform. Please check with your streaming service.

Dope Thief episode 7 releases on April 18, 2025

Dope Thief premiered with the first two episodes on March 14, 2025. New episodes have since been released weekly. Episode 7, titled Mussolini, is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 18, 2025, at midnight Eastern Time on Apple TV+.

Since broadcast times differ by region, the table below outlines when the episode will be on Apple TV+ across six major US time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Friday, April 17, 2025 6 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, April 17, 2025 8 pm Pacific Standard Time Friday, April 17, 2025 9 pm Mountain Standard Time Friday, April 17, 2025 10 pm Central Standard Time Friday, April 17, 2025 11 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, April 18, 2025 12 am



Dope Thief is an Apple TV+ original series, so new episodes are exclusively released on the platform for fans to watch with a valid subscription. The standard price of a subscription to the platform is $9.99 per month.

According to an exclusive offer, new and eligible returning subscribers can buy an Apple TV+ subscription for $2.99 per month for the first three months until April 24, 2025. Additionally, the episode will also be available to watch on the Apple TV+ channel on Prime Video.

Brian Tyree Henry on why he agreed to play Ray Driscoll in Dope Thief

Brian Tyree Henry began his screen acting career with a small role in the TV show Law & Order in 2009. He gained recognition for his portrayal of Paper Boi in the FX drama series, Atlanta. He has since appeared in numerous acclaimed TV shows and movies.

Most of Henry's work had been as a supporting actor so far, but Dope Thief gives the center stage to his character, Ray Driscoll, who had a troubled childhood and is struggling to become a better person as an adult.

In an interview with Deadline published on April 6, 2025, Henry was asked why he agreed to do the role after turning it down at first.

"The character of Ray, I couldn’t deny him. There were so many parts of Ray that reflected me, which I try to do with all the characters [that I chose]," he said.

He continued:

"Ray came at a point in my life where I was really doing some deep healing, and I saw Ray was just trying so hard to figure out what his trauma was, what his grief was, and also there was just a huge heart to him. So, I couldn’t deny it."

He also said that the script was compelling, and the show also allowed him to work as an executive producer. So, he could not turn down the offer.

Dope Thief is available to stream on Apple TV+.

