Duster season 1 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following the introduction of characters and the series premise, there's plenty to be curious about heading into Duster season 1 episode 2. The premiere laid the groundwork for how the show would go on, with Jim Ellis and Agent Nina Hayes teaming up to investigate Ezra Saxton, but their motivations are different.

Nina wants to take down Saxton, while Jim hopes to prove that Saxton didn't kill his brother. Their partnership will officially start in Duster season 1 episode 2, which airs next Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, only on Max.

In the next episode, Jim will be an official FBI informant, and he has to decide how much risk he's willing to take to find out the truth about his brother's death. There's also the looming threat that Sergeant Groomes will reveal what he knows about Jim and Nina.

When will Duster season 1 episode 2 be released?

Duster follows a weekly release schedule and will premiere a new episode every Thursday. This means Duster season 1 episode 2 will arrive on streaming on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the usual release time of 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

However, please note that there is a difference in release timings depending on the region. Please refer to the table below for the guide on the exact release dates and times for the next episode.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, May 15, 2025 6:00 PM Central Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

8:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, May 15, 2025

9:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 16, 2025

1:00 AM Central European Time Friday, May 16, 2025

3:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, May 16, 2025

4:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2025

6:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, May 16, 2025

10:00 AM

Where to watch Duster season 1 episode 2?

With Duster being an HBO Max Original series, the show will only be exclusively streaming on Max. Like the series premiere, the only way to watch the upcoming Duster season 1 episode 2 is to subscribe to the streaming platform.

The good news is Max is available in a lot of countries across and outside the US. Subscriptions start at $9.99 a month for a basic ad-supported plan and $16.99 for a standard ad-free plan.

A brief recap of Duster season 1 episode 1

Duster episode 1, titled Baltimore Changes Everything, introduced the characters audiences will follow as the story unfolds. There's Agent Nina Hayes, fresh from Quantico, who is now assigned in Phoenix to investigate a crime syndicate boss named Ezra Saxton, aka the Southwest Al Capone. Then, there's Jim Ellis, a talented getaway driver who works for Saxton.

Nina wants to recruit Jim to work for the FBI, and the first episode follows her attempts to sign Jim as an informant. Her first attempt was to threaten Jim with jail time after she found out that he smuggled a human heart for Saxton's ailing son. However, Jim doesn't want to snitch on Saxton, who has been his boss since he was a teen.

Nina's next attempt was to sway Jim to take revenge on his brother's killer. She surmised that Saxton had Jim's brother, Joey, killed from the CCTV footage she found, which captured the van explosion that killed Joey. It turned out that Nina's father also worked for Saxton years before, and when he wanted out of the crime syndicate, Saxton had him killed the same way Joey was killed.

While Jim accepted the proposition to become an FBI informant, he said that he's not doing it because of the threat or because he believed that Saxton killed Joey. He's signing the affidavit to prove that Saxton wasn't involved in his brother's death. However, at the end of Duster season 1 episode 1, a local police officer who could be on Saxton's payroll saw Jim sign the papers for Nina.

What to expect in Duster season 1 episode 2?

Following the cliffhanger in the premiere episode, along with Jim's spiel about how things are about to turn dangerous, the upcoming Duster season 1 episode 2 is highly anticipated. It will be the first episode in which Jim and Nina will officially work together. With their unlikely partnership now established, the hard part comes next—Jim switching his loyalty and investigating Saxton.

While he remains loyal to Saxton, for the most part, he is bound to uncover some dark secrets as he now starts to keep a close eye on his boss. The threat that comes with Sergeant Groomes knowing all about Nina and Jim's arrangement further adds to the thrill. There's always a chance that Groomes will tell Saxton what he saw, which would put Jim in hot water.

