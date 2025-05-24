Duster season 1 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Duster season 1 episode 3 promises to bring another episode of stupid fun and comic melodrama, starring a getaway driver and a young Black female FBI agent and her trusty partner. In the previous episode, Jim Ellis' quest to silence Sergeant Groomes ends in a disaster and a murder, with Groomes still alive to reveal his secrets. Meanwhile, Nina Hayes' snooping caught the attention of a DC man.

Ad

Find out what happens next in Duster season 1 episode 3, which will be released on Max next Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET. Titled Meet by the Clothes, the next episode is expected to continue the events of the previous episode, with Nina and Awan continuing their investigation of Joey's death.

In the previous episode, Jim Ellis hadn't made a headway in his undercover work as an FBI informant, but it could change in the next episode.

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

When will Duster season 1 episode 3 be released?

Duster will continue its traditional weekly release schedule, which means Duster season 1 episode 3 will be released next Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Ad

However, please note that there's going to be a difference in release timings from one region to another. The table below details the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, May 29, 2025 6:00 PM Central Time Thursday, May 29, 2025

8:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, May 29, 2025

9:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 30, 2025

1:00 AM Central European Time Friday, May 30, 2025

3:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, May 30, 2025

4:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 30, 2025

6:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, May 30, 2025

10:00 AM

Ad

Where to watch Duster season 1 episode 3

Duster is an HBO Max Original show, which means the series is exclusively available via Max. Like the previous two episodes, Duster season 1 episode 3 will only be streaming on Max. It will be available to watch for anyone with a subscription anytime and anywhere.

Non-subscribers can subscribe to a plan on Max, which starts at $9.99 per month for a basic ad-supported plan. Ad-free streaming costs $16.99 per month.

Ad

A brief recap of Duster season 1 episode 2

Duster season 1 episode 2 saw Jim Ellis deal with Sergeant Groomes' threat of exposing his connection to Agent Nina Hayes. As what Groomes saw at the end of Duster season 1 episode 1, Jim signed on to become an FBI informant, which would put his life in jeopardy if Saxon ever found out.

To deal with Groomes, Jim asks a favor from Sunglasses, a somewhat Elvis-obsessed enforcer. In exchange, he will steal a rare Elvis memorabilia item for Sunglasses. However, during Sunglasses and Charlie's altercation with Groomes, Charlie dies. Sunglasses decided that he wanted more payment from Jim besides Elvis' shoes, which ended in a brawl after he aimed his gun at Jim's head.

Ad

Ad

Read more: Where was Duster filmed?

They fought throughout the bowling alley, where Sunglasses met his end after the pinsetter machine crushed his head. Jim had to bury his body in the desert when his shovel broke. Thankfully, his father, who conveniently keeps a shovel in his car, followed him to help.

What Jim didn't know at the end of Duster season 1 episode 2 was that Groomes was still alive. He managed to request backup. While he was bloody with a collapsed lung after the shooting with Sunglasses and Charlie, he was en route to the hospital and will likely live.

Ad

What to expect in Duster season 1 episode 3

Titled Meet by the Clothes, Duster season 1 episode 3 will be an extension of Nina's investigation into the missing case files against Saxon. Leland Breen, who has been the detective to investigate Saxon before her, has been on her radar in the previous episode. She's likely going to find the mysterious or missing detective in the next episode, still accompanied by her partner, Awan.

Ad

Meanwhile, as teased in the next episode's synopsis, Jim will start looking for evidence against Saxon, and he might stumble on something incriminating. Here's what to expect in the next episode, per the synopsis.

"Nina and Awan search for a troubled ex-agent; Jim discovers evidence confirming Nina's suspicions about Saxton."

While it wasn't mentioned in the synopsis, episode 3 is expected to provide an update about Sergeant Groomes and whether he will continue to be a thorn in Jim's side.

Ad

Stay tuned for more Duster season 1 news and updates as 2025 progresses.

Read more: When will the remaining episodes of Duster season 1 be released?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More