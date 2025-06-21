Duster season 1 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With only two more episodes left in the series, Duster season 1 episode 7 is expected to heighten the tension and drama for Jim and Nina. While Saxton was happy with them after the Russing deal was done, especially with Jim helping make sure the deal went smoothly, plenty of people are after the show's main duo.

In the upcoming episode, as investigations into Saxton's crime business and Joey's death continue, Jim and Nina could be facing new enemies. Duster season 1 episode 7 will be released next Thursday, June 26, 2025, at its usual timeslot of 9 pm ET on Max.

Episode 7 is directed by Darren Grant, which marks his third episode of directing an episode for the series. Grant directed Duster episode 3, You're No Good, and episode 4, Criminalus Velocitus Super-Sonicus.

When will Duster season 1 episode 7 be released?

The series has been consistent with releasing one new episode weekly since its premiere, which means Duster season 1 episode 7 will be dropping next week on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time.

However, note that there is a difference in release timings depending on the region. Please refer to the table below for the exact schedule when the episode arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, June 26, 2025 6 pm Central Time Thursday, June 26, 2025

8 pm Eastern Time Thursday, June 26, 2025

9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 27, 2025

1 am Central European Time Friday, June 27, 2025

3 am Eastern European Time Friday, June 27, 2025

4 am Indian Standard Time Friday, June 27, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, June 27, 2025

10 am

Where to watch Duster season 1 episode 7?

Duster is an HBO Max Original series, so it will only be exclusively streaming on Max. Like the previous episodes, Duster season 1 episode 7 will be available on the same streaming platform for all its subscribers.

For those who have not subscribed yet, plans start at $9.99 for basic ad-supported streaming, while ad-free subscriptions start at $16.99.

A brief recap of Duster season 1 episode 6

In Duster season 1 episode 6, Jim and Nina accompanied Saxton, Royce, and Billy for the business deal with the Russians. Nina was the interpreter, Jim was the driver who was recently promoted to have more responsibility in Saxton's dealings, and Royce was there to count their payment to the Russians.

However, the deal turned sideways after Royce began feeling the effects of the vodka with his new pain medication. His eyes started getting blurry, and he felt strung out, causing the Russians to cut the deal off. However, Jim saved the day by telling the tale of how Royce was supposedly dangerous.

Jim told him how Royce continued fighting men long after they cut his chest open, leaving his heart almost hanging out of his body. It was a bluff, but the big scar on Royce's chest from his heart surgery in episode 1 was enough to convince the Russians. The Russian businessman was impressed and wrapped up the deal quickly.

However, that wasn't the only hiccup Jim and Nina had to face. They were ambushed by two of Greek Sal's men, and when they defeated those, Billy became extra suspicious of Nina. He discovered that the man he and Jim had found Nina talking to earlier in the day was a fed, so he thought Nina was an undercover fed too.

But Royce, who was charmed at first sight by Nina, intervened and stopped Billy from almost shooting Nina dead. In the end, the Russian deal was successful, Saxton wa happy, and Nina and Jim's secret was safe.

What to expect in Duster season 1 episode 7?

It's the penultimate episode of Duster, and things are expected to heat up quickly. While Jim and Nina stopped Billy's inquisition in the previous episode, he's another person that they have to be careful about. While there isn't a lot known about the upcoming Duster season 1 episode 7, the show still has plenty of storylines to explore.

Based on the previous events, the man named Cowboy is yet to make his move against Nina. There's still also no update on Sergeant Groomes, the first person who knew about Nina and Jim's deal. Adding to Jim's mounting problems that are likely to play out in the next episode is Izzy getting in Saxton's crosshairs.

Moreover, with the Russian deal done, Nina and Awan are expected to continue their investigation into Saxton. They also have to uncover the mystery surrounding Xavier, as the series nears the end of its first season.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Duster season 1.

