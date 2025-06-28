Duster season 1 episode 8 marks the big finale for the Josh Holloway-led series, and it's expected to be an explosive one based on the cliffhanger from the previous episode. Nina Hayes, being an FBI agent, has been revealed, at least to Billy, but the secret won't likely stay with Billy for long, as Saxton is bound to find out too.

Ad

After the cliffhanger kidnapping of Nina in the previous episode, the finale teases a major confrontation that could end in a bloodbath, since Saxton doesn't take kindly to being betrayed. Duster season 1 episode 8 will be released on Max next week on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET.

Besides explosive confrontations with Nina and possibly Jim Ellis, the finale also teases the return of several key players in Nina and Jim's story, including someone who was angry at Jim in Duster season 1 episode 4.

Ad

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

When will Duster season 1 episode 8 be released?

Duster season 1 episode 8, the grand finale episode of the series, will follow the show's usual release schedule. This means that it will be released next week on Thursday night, July 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

Ad

However, note that there is a difference in release timings depending on the region. Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for when the Duster finale episode arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, July 3, 2025 6 pm Central Time Thursday, July 3, 2025

8 pm Eastern Time Thursday, July 3, 2025

9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, July 4, 2025

1 am Central European Time Friday, July 4, 2025

3 am Eastern European Time Friday, July 4, 2025

4 am Indian Standard Time Friday, July 4, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, July 4, 2025

10 am

Ad

Where to watch Duster season 1 episode 8?

As usual, just like the previous seven episodes, Duster season 1 episode 8 will stream exclusively on Max. It's not surprising since the show is an HBO Max Original series. All previous episodes and the upcoming finale will be available for streaming on Max with a subscription, which starts at $9.99 for a standard, ad-supported plan and $16.99 for ad-free streaming.

A brief recap of Duster season 1 episode 7

Duster season 1 episode 7 delivered a series of twists and turns, with Cowboy ordering Chad Grant to kill Nina Hayes. Meanwhile, Nina and Awan manage to turn one of Cowboy's lackeys, the one who has been drugging the now-dead Agent Leland Breen. As Nina starts to uncover the mystery, Cowboy decides to get her out of the picture.

Ad

However, just before Grant pulls the trigger to kill Nina, Billy arrives to kidnap her. Earlier in the episode, Groomes wakes up from his coma and tells Billy all about Nina being an FBI agent and her connection to Jim, confirming Billy's suspicions from Duster season 1 episode 6.

Ad

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, Jim and Saxton, along with Luna, meet with Howard Hughes to open the mysterious briefcase. Inside it is Nixon's tape, an incriminating audio that could shift the power dynamic in the country. However, with Greek Sal's men hot on Saxton and Jim's heels, they end up taking the briefcase during what was supposed to be an exchange between Howard Hughes' men and Xavier.

What to expect in Duster season 1 episode 8?

Titled '66 Reno Split, Duster's finale episode promises explosive confrontations that will put the show's protagonists, Jim Ellis and Nina Hayes, in grave danger. Billy has kidnapped Nina, putting her life in danger, especially once Saxton finds out that she's an FBI agent.

Ad

How this could implicate Jim, now that Sergeant Groomes is awake, remains a huge mystery that Duster season 1 episode 8 will have to answer. Per IMDb, the Duster finale episode will feature young Nina Hayes (Avangeline Friedlander) and her father, Virgil (Kenneth Mosley), which means there's a possible flashback scene to when Nina's father was killed.

Mad Raoul is also set to appear in Duster season 1 episode 8, teasing that Jim's business with the dangerous Mexican mob boss is far from finished, even after giving him Howard Hughes' car. The Nixon tape has also fallen into the wrong hands—Greek Sal—and it's another complication for Jim, Saxton, and everyone else.

Ad

With Cowboy and Chad Grant's plan to kill Nina derailed by Billy's kidnapping, what they plan to do next will be something to watch out for in the finale. Whether or not the mysterious "Xavier" will be revealed in the final episode is another mystery.

Stay tuned for the grand finale of Duster season 1 next week on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More