Duster season 1 episode 8 marks the big finale for the Josh Holloway-led series, and it's expected to be an explosive one based on the cliffhanger from the previous episode. Nina Hayes, being an FBI agent, has been revealed, at least to Billy, but the secret won't likely stay with Billy for long, as Saxton is bound to find out too.
After the cliffhanger kidnapping of Nina in the previous episode, the finale teases a major confrontation that could end in a bloodbath, since Saxton doesn't take kindly to being betrayed. Duster season 1 episode 8 will be released on Max next week on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET.
Besides explosive confrontations with Nina and possibly Jim Ellis, the finale also teases the return of several key players in Nina and Jim's story, including someone who was angry at Jim in Duster season 1 episode 4.
What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE
When will Duster season 1 episode 8 be released?
Duster season 1 episode 8, the grand finale episode of the series, will follow the show's usual release schedule. This means that it will be released next week on Thursday night, July 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.
However, note that there is a difference in release timings depending on the region. Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for when the Duster finale episode arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.
Where to watch Duster season 1 episode 8?
As usual, just like the previous seven episodes, Duster season 1 episode 8 will stream exclusively on Max. It's not surprising since the show is an HBO Max Original series. All previous episodes and the upcoming finale will be available for streaming on Max with a subscription, which starts at $9.99 for a standard, ad-supported plan and $16.99 for ad-free streaming.
A brief recap of Duster season 1 episode 7
Duster season 1 episode 7 delivered a series of twists and turns, with Cowboy ordering Chad Grant to kill Nina Hayes. Meanwhile, Nina and Awan manage to turn one of Cowboy's lackeys, the one who has been drugging the now-dead Agent Leland Breen. As Nina starts to uncover the mystery, Cowboy decides to get her out of the picture.
However, just before Grant pulls the trigger to kill Nina, Billy arrives to kidnap her. Earlier in the episode, Groomes wakes up from his coma and tells Billy all about Nina being an FBI agent and her connection to Jim, confirming Billy's suspicions from Duster season 1 episode 6.
Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, Jim and Saxton, along with Luna, meet with Howard Hughes to open the mysterious briefcase. Inside it is Nixon's tape, an incriminating audio that could shift the power dynamic in the country. However, with Greek Sal's men hot on Saxton and Jim's heels, they end up taking the briefcase during what was supposed to be an exchange between Howard Hughes' men and Xavier.
What to expect in Duster season 1 episode 8?
Titled '66 Reno Split, Duster's finale episode promises explosive confrontations that will put the show's protagonists, Jim Ellis and Nina Hayes, in grave danger. Billy has kidnapped Nina, putting her life in danger, especially once Saxton finds out that she's an FBI agent.
How this could implicate Jim, now that Sergeant Groomes is awake, remains a huge mystery that Duster season 1 episode 8 will have to answer. Per IMDb, the Duster finale episode will feature young Nina Hayes (Avangeline Friedlander) and her father, Virgil (Kenneth Mosley), which means there's a possible flashback scene to when Nina's father was killed.
Mad Raoul is also set to appear in Duster season 1 episode 8, teasing that Jim's business with the dangerous Mexican mob boss is far from finished, even after giving him Howard Hughes' car. The Nixon tape has also fallen into the wrong hands—Greek Sal—and it's another complication for Jim, Saxton, and everyone else.
With Cowboy and Chad Grant's plan to kill Nina derailed by Billy's kidnapping, what they plan to do next will be something to watch out for in the finale. Whether or not the mysterious "Xavier" will be revealed in the final episode is another mystery.
Stay tuned for the grand finale of Duster season 1 next week on Thursday, July 3, 2025.