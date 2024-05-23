Dutch bodybuilder Oliver Richters joins Reacher season 3 as Paulie: Character description and more details revealed 

Bodybuilder Oliver Richters, also known as "The Dutch Giant" for being 7'2" tall, has been chosen to play Paulie in the upcoming Amazon Prime's Reacher season 3, likely to be released in 2025. With his physique and bodybuilding background, Richters will bring the character from Lee Child's book Persuader to life.

Paulie is a tough man who is an enforcer and bodyguard for the overly cautious Zachary Beck, played by Anthony Michael Hall. Richters joining the cast will bring some serious action to the show, making things even more intense for Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson.

With his bodybuilding background and impressive film roles, Richters is ready to make a big splash in Reacher season 3. As a bodybuilder and enforcer, his clashes with Reacher will be intense and action-packed. His casting shows a dedication to honoring the original material while injecting new energy.

Paulie is a formidable new adversary in Reacher season 3

In Reacher season 3, fans can look forward to meeting a new character named Paulie, played by Dutch bodybuilder Oliver Richters. Paulie is just one of the bodyguards working for Zachary Beck, who is a wealthy and paranoid man.

His job is to make sure Beck's son stays safe from any potential threats, using his size and tough demeanor to keep things in order in Beck's world of fear and suspicion.

Casting Richters as Paulie was a smart choice since he fits the character's physical description in the book. Child portrays Paulie as much bigger and taller than Reacher, making him a formidable opponent. Richters' size and height are sure to make Paulie a memorable and intimidating character on screen. Paulie joining Reacher season 3 is expected to bring a lot of tension and drama to the show.

Fans can look forward to seeing how Paulie's character challenges Reacher in new ways, creating thrilling moments throughout the season. Richters' performance is highly anticipated, as he takes on a role that requires both physicality and depth. Paulie is not just a tough guy; he brings a calculated edge that raises the stakes for Reacher and promises excitement.

Oliver Richters: From bodybuilding champion to screen sensation on Reacher season 3

Richters' journey to fame started in the bodybuilding scene, where his impressive height and weight (160 kg or 350 lbs) made him stand out. He's the tallest pro bodybuilder on record, towering 5 inches above the previous record holder, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson. He got into fitness because he was a fan of Richard Kiel, the man who played Jaws in James Bond movies.

Even though he had pectus excavatum and needed surgery, Richters still managed to overcome health hurdles and become a successful bodybuilder. After switching from bodybuilding to acting, he has popped up in many big movies.

In 2021, he played Ursa Major in Marvel's Black Widow, flexing his muscles on the big screen. He was also in The King's Man and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain that year. In 2023, he took on the role of Hauke in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Besides his work in acting and bodybuilding, Richters also runs Muscle Meat, a company he started with his siblings in 2013.

Fans can watch Oliver Richters as Paulie in Reacher season 3, available only on Amazon Prime Video when it drops. A confirmed release date was not available at the time of writing.