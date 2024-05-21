How did the X-Men '97 finale solve Spider-Man: The Animated Series' major cliffhanger? Details explored

The X-Men '97 finale was released last Wednesday, May 15, and was filled with major Marvel cameos. From Iron Man and Captain America to Daredevil and Doctor Strange, the episode was filled to the brim with superheroes. However, one of the most striking cameos in the episode was that of Peter Parker out of his Spider-Man costume alongside Mary Jane, which also answered one of the biggest cliffhangers from the 90s.

X-Men '97 takes place in the same continuity as the 90s Marvel shows, given that this is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series. In that sense, Spider-Man: The Animated Series is connected to it as well, and given that the show ended on a huge cliffhanger with Peter going to find Mary Jane in the multiverse, the X-Men show just promptly confirmed that our Webhead did indeed find the love of his life.

Diving into the Spider-Man: The Animated Series cliffhanger resolved in X-Men '97

In the X-Men '97 finale, the X-Men fight Bastion and Magneto while Prime Sentinels threaten the world. We get to see some of the major Marvel heroes react to the situation at hand, and Peter Parker and Mary Jane are one of them, along with Flash Thompson behind them as well. Mary Jane being there is a huge development considering she was lost at the end of Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

In season 3 of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, we see the Green Goblin create an interdimensional portal. In order to mess with Spider-Man, Goblin throws Mary Jane through one of those portals. While Mary Jane is present in later episodes of this season after she comes back, it's revealed that this version of her is a clone that Miles Warren created and that she is still out there, lost in the multiverse.

Season 5 of Spider-Man: The Animated Series spawns a huge multiversal arc for the wallcrawler. The final episode of that season ends with Madame Web agreeing to help Peter Parker find Mary Jane, who is still lost, and sets up its next season. However, due to the show being cancelled, the cliffhanger was never resolved. That was until now, with the recent finale changing everything.

How did Peter Parker find Mary Jane?

That, for now, isn't answered, as the show's finale very much implied that the development took place off-screen. This was further confirmed by the creator of X-Men '97, Beau DeMayo, who took to his social media to confirm that Peter Parker did indeed find his Mary Jane.

"#xmen97 yes, Peter Parker found MJ," he said via X.

However, if Spider-Man: The Animated Series does get the same revival treatment as X-Men '97, then there is a good chance that we can see exactly how Peter Parker was able to find Mary Jane in the multiverse. But for now, that plot point remains a mystery that we can only hope to learn more about in the future.

This version of Spider-Man made his return during X-Men '97 episode 8. In a very brief appearance, the Webhead can be seen landing on a rooftop and reacting to the electromagnetic pulse that was let out by Magneto. This Spider-Man also had the X-Men cameo in his show originally and has interacted with the characters before.

