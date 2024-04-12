X-Men’97 creator explains the emotional episode 5 ending

The climax of X-Men’97 took a dark turn with the devastating deaths of some beloved characters in episode 5 of the series, leaving fans in shock and disbelief.

The creator of the series, Beau DeMayo, took to X to explain the reasons behind some of the decisions that were made. He answered several fan accounts and stated that the latter half of the show wanted to mirror real-life tragedies and provide an authentic representation of life's uncertainty.

A fan page @XMenUpdate on X shared a meme with the caption "The last 10 minutes of 'REMEMBER IT' #XMen97." In response, Beau DeMayo wrote,

"My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort. Then 9/11 — like Tulsa and other mass tragedies — turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe…"

X-Men’97 creator had left the show a week before its premiere. However, he did not make any comments regarding his exit. He replied to fans and just elaborated on the reason behind the curious choices for the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 5 of X-Men'97 titled Remember It.

How did the creator of X-Men’97 explain the ending?

Beau DeMayo, who has previously worked on hit shows like Moon Knight and The Witcher, took to X to fuel the buzz around episode 5. He explained that X-Men'97 has been divided into two parts. The first few episodes were designed to be comfortable and secure. He used the metaphor of pre-9/11 America, which was presumed to be a safe and secure place, to justify the first half of the series.

The climax of episode 5 and the remaining episodes of the season are supposed to make viewers uncomfortable and tense. Drawing parallels with post 9/11 period, he implied that the society was ravaged by mass tragedies and economic collapse, and became visibly unsafe due to the explosion of World Wide Web.

In the latest note shared on X, DeMayo wrote a long explanation regarding the storyline and ideas behind creative choices. An excerpt from the text read:

"Episode 5 was the centerpiece of his pitch to Marvel. “Episode 5 was the centerpiece of my pitch to Marvel in November 2020. The idea being to have the X-Men mirror the journey that any of us who grew up on the original show have experienced since being kids in the 90s."

What happened in X-Men’97 Episode 5?

X-Men’97 episode 5, titled Remember It, focused on the mutant nation of Genosha. As the previous episode's ending delved into the narrative of Storm and Forge, the fifth one revolved mostly around other characters.

Jean, Logan, and Beast, along with Cyclops dealt with a press tour of the X-Mansion, whereas other key characters journeyed with Magneto to oversee the formal induction of Genosha into the United Nations.

What happened in the end?

At the grim and violent end of the episode, the nation of Genosha was attacked by an army of Sentinels. As the ruler of Genosha, Magneto, along with Gambit and Rogue, fought against the assault of the Sentinels.

Many precious lives perished in the fierce battle. But the entire fandom of X-Men viewers, who were glued to their screens, got emotional at the shocking deaths of their favorite characters, Magneto and Gambit. The episode ended with a line:

"The name's Gambit, mon ami. Remember it."

The heartbreaking climax of the X-Men’97 episode left the fandom teary-eyed. Fans flocked to the internet to show their response online.

The best of X-Men’97 is yet to come, DeMayo promises fans

A Twitter user named @thehermeister applauded DeMayo for his big idea coming to life on screen. To which DeMayo replied, "Episode 8-10 is my big one", implying that the future episodes of the animated series might eclipse Remember It, and make more shocking storylines and conclusions.

While replying to the fan, DeMayo also revealed that episodes 8,9, and 10, along with episode 5 were his favorite episodes to make.

The harrowing attack on a safe space like Genosha in episode 5 left many heartbroken. Fans are now eagerly waiting for what the creators have next in store for them.

X-Men'97 episode 6, Lifedeath Part 2 drops on Disney+ on April 17, 2024.