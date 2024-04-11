Who is the Vampire Hunter in Marvel? Everything to know

Eric Brooks, known widely as Blade, is the vampire hunter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since his tragic birth, Blade has spent his long life fighting to get the world rid of vampires like the one that killed his mother.

Blade is a human-vampire hybrid, a daywalker, and possesses the strength of both. He is exceptionally strong, skilled with weapons, and immune to the usual vampire weaknesses like sunlight, silver, or garlic. However, he does depend on a special serum to avoid the thirst for blood.

Created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, the Vampire Hunter first appeared in the comics in 1973, as a supporting character in The Tomb of Dracula. The character gained global popularity through the film trilogy in which Wesley Snipes portrayed the character.

The origin and history of the Marvel Vampire Hunter

Vampire hunters are a staple of horror fiction, and Marvel comics are no exception. Over the years, Marvel has introduced many characters who specialize in combating supernatural creatures. Blade, whose original name is Eric Brooks, is the most popular among them.

He was born to a prostitute mother, who was bitten by a vampire named Deacon Frost during childbirth. Blade's story is rooted in tragedy and vengeance. Brooks inherited all the vampire's powers but maintained his humanity. His personality and discipline are attributed to his mentor and guardian Abraham Whistler.

Warner Bros. official website describes the character of the Marvel Vampire Hunter as:

"The power of an immortal. The soul of a human. The heart of a hero. Sworn to defend humanity, although not entirely human ... Born with the cunning and superhuman power of a vampire, but able to stalk by day as well as night."

What are the powers of the Vampire Hunter?

Still from the 1998 Blade movie (Image via Facebook/ @Blade)

Blade has hunted vampires in the Marvel Universe for decades. He is renowned for his combat prowess and has the agility and superstrength of his nemesis. What makes him deadly is his mastery over sharp weapons, specifically swords and knives.

Armed with silver-coated blades, guns, and high-tech gadgets, Blade is a nightmare for any supernatural creature wanting to harm humanity. He is also a skilled tactician, capable of outsmarting even the most cunning of adversaries.

The Blade trilogy saved Marvel in times of desperation

The character of Blade was brought into the limelight through the 1998 live-action film, and its subsequent sequels released in 2002 and 2004.

The first film introduced Wesley Snipes as Blade as he waged war against the vampire lord Deacon Frost, played by Stephen Dorff. The second film, directed by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, raised the stakes as Blade fought with a new breed of super vampires threatening humanity. Finally, Blade: Trinity pitched Blade against his deadliest adversary, the vampire overlord Drake.

The dark and gritty R-rated Blade films paved the way for the future Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first film made over $130 million at the box office over the budget of $45 million, and the entire trilogy went on to make over $415 million.

This commercial success came for Marvel during a desperate time, as the comic book market was oversaturated with low reader turnout, and the company declared bankruptcy in late 1996. The lesser-known character of Blade saved the company and revived its popularity.

Blade The Vampire Hunter will debut in Phase 6 of the MCU

Mahershala Ali is set to play the Vampire Hunter in Blade 2025 (Image via Getty)

Phase 6 of the MCU is supposed to mark the return of the vampire hunter to the big screen. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 announced that a Blade reboot was under development.

The Academy Award winner actor Mahershala Ali, popular for films like Green Book and Moonlight will portray the titular character, with Mia Goth playing a prominent role.

The film has been delayed multiple times due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, but for now, the vampire hunter is set to return on November 7, 2025.