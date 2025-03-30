“Eddie, how the heck can you afford a PS5?” — 9-1-1 season 8 episode 12 stills start employment debate among fans

In 9-1-1 season 8 episode 12, titled Disconnected, viewers are introduced to life-changing character growth, particularly of Eddie Diaz and Maddie Buckley. However, one aspect of the episode that has generated much conversation among viewers is whether Eddie can finance his new way of living after relocating to El Paso, Texas.

Viewers have taken to sites like Reddit to show interest in this unresolved plot point. One Reddit user, _HGCenty, humorously questioned:

"Eddie, how the heck are you able to afford a PS5?"

Fan reaction (Image via Reddit/_HGCenty)

This sentiment is echoed by many who find Eddie's newfound lifestyle puzzling. Another user, irritatedlibra, joked:

Trending

"Can’t you tell from the box that he got it from Amazon and with their amazing deals on prime day he got it at a low price and even got free shipping!"

Adding to the speculation, armavirumquecanooo suggested:

"Maybe he's selling the Denali and not working as a car salesman? Please? Man, this is going to be depressing."

''They have to bankrupt him so he's too poor to live alone when he moves back to LA.'' another user speculated.

Netizens continued to share their reactions to Eddie's seemingly new lifestyle. Another fan, intotheabyss397, commented:

"Eddie's robbing the store because he's unemployed and just spent his last money on a ps5."

A user named Ok_Acanthocephala101 added:

"I have a feeling this is going to led to Eddie needs to be back as a firefighter in LA"

Viewer Illegally_Blonde24 wrote:

"The ps5 is nasty work considering he’s unemployed."

These comments highlight a shared concern among viewers about Eddie's potential struggles in his new life in the 9-1-1 series. Although, as per the plot, it seems Eddie's relocation is portrayed as a heartfelt attempt to reconnect with his son Christopher and provide him with a stable home environment.

While his motivations are clear, the abrupt nature of the move and the lack of explicit details regarding his financial means have left viewers questioning the realism of the 9-1-1 storyline.

As discussions unfold online, particularly on Reddit, viewers are eager to understand how Eddie is sustaining his new life in Texas and whether the show will eventually address this lingering plot point.

9-1-1 season 8: Eddie's move to Texas

Eddie Diaz, portrayed by Ryan Guzman, has long been a fan-favorite character on 9-1-1 due to his unwavering dedication as a firefighter and his profound commitment to his son, Christopher. In episode 12, viewers see Eddie navigating a new chapter in his life after relocating to El Paso to be closer to his family.

This move is motivated by his desire to reconnect with Christopher and provide him with a stable home environment. Showrunner Tim Minear has emphasized that Eddie's storyline in this season is centered on his attempt to rebuild his relationship with Christopher.

In an interview with TVLine in March 2025, Minear stated that Eddie is

"trying to reconnect with his kid and do the right thing."

However, this change of location and priority has left fans wondering about the financial implications of Eddie's new move.

The employment and financial debate

One of the primary points of contention among fans is how Eddie is managing his finances post-relocation. In the episode, it is implied that Eddie has purchased a home near his parents' residence in El Paso, a significant financial undertaking.

However, the show provides little clarity regarding his current employment status, leading to various fan theories. Some believe Eddie may have amassed significant savings from his time with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

Others theorize he might have gained a financial windfall by selling his Los Angeles home. Another school of thought is that perhaps Eddie has obtained a new job in El Paso, although this has not been directly said on the show.

The absence of definitive information has opened the door to speculation, with lively debates online. Redditors have argued whether the narrative omission is deliberate or a mere plot hole.

9-1-1: What lies ahead?

As 9-1-1 progresses, only time will tell if the series will explicitly mention Eddie's financial status. Fans are eager to see if his relocation to El Paso is permanent or if he will be returning to Los Angeles.

Eddie's experience is representative of larger themes of family, sacrifice, and self-improvement, which make him a relatable and engaging character. Regardless of whether the financial aspects are resolved, his story remains engaging to audiences who are interested in how his choices determine his future.

Overall, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 12 presents a powerful look into the life of Eddie Diaz. It continues to evolve, raising important discussions surrounding work, family, and doing over.

Catch the latest episodes of 9-1-1 streaming on ABC.

