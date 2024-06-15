Editor reveals Chloë Sevigny was not supposed to be in the contentious Actors on Actors interview with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, the American media personality and entrepreneur, appeared in Variety's Actors on Actors interview series with Oscar-nominated actress Chloë Sevigny. However, the magazine's co-editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh, clarified that the two were not originally paired together.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, Setoodeh appeared in an episode of Meghan McCain’s podcast, Citizen McCain, to explain that Kim's partner for the shoot "called in sick" two days before the interview.

"I’m gonna give you a little bit of information. I’m going to break some news: Chloë Sevigny wasn’t supposed to pair with Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian had someone else that she was supposed to pair with and that actor called in sick on a Friday night, and Kim was supposed to do this on a Sunday," Setoodeh revealed.

Trending

According to Setoodeh, Sevigny stepped in to take the unnamed actor's spot, who was scheduled to participate.

Kim Kardashian’s original Actors on Actors partner ‘called in sick’ last minute before Chloë Sevigny joined

The Actors on Actors segment is an American entertainment talk-show television series where two prominent personalities engage in a one-on-one conversation about the entertainment industry. The show is co-produced by PBS SoCal and Variety Media.

Kim Kardashian and Chloë Sevigny appeared on the series on June 5, 2024, and the pairing received a lot of backlash. However, Variety's co-editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh, clarified that the original plan went awry when Kim's original partner canceled at the last minute by calling in sick.

In the podcast, Ramin shot down the speculation that Sevigny did not want to have the shoot with Kim Kardashian.

He told McCain that "Chloë was incredibly gracious" to step into the role and have a conversation with Kim.

"But that wasn’t her original acting partner. What was so funny about all the press and everyone was talking about how Chloë was trying to shade Kim when she wasn’t and saying she was so happy to be included was that Chloë was really excited to talk to Kim. I was in the green room with her right before she went on, and they really liked each other," Setoodeh added.

Ramin Setoodeh also said that "people have strong feelings about Kim Kardashian" and do not like that she is acting "even though she was the star of her own show on FX, American Horror Story." Sevigny has also been part of one of Ryan Murphy's shows, appearing in two earlier seasons of AHS and also in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. Sevigny also seemingly defended her co-host, as she wrote on Instagram,

"Our chosen career of actor has many forms. Some are rewarded early. Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one. And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor #actorsonactors@variety#Iloveactresses."

Ramin gave simple advice to the fans who were unhappy with the final product. He asked them to "just watch one of the other pairings."

The editor also declined to share which celebrity decided to cancel at the at the last minute because he did not “wanna draw undue attention to this person.” However, he quipped that he might "do a little heart" on a netizen's post if they guess it correctly.

Besides acting, Kim Kardashian owns her makeup line, KKW Beauty, and Skims, a shapewear and underwear line, and has also achieved billionaire status in April 2021.