"Ended up being completely excluded from the story", Amy Bradley's brother on why her boyfriend wasn't there in the show

Netflix has recently aired another new docuseries, Amy Bradley Is Missing, which delves deep into the mystery of the titular character's disappearance 27 years ago. The docuseries explores several theories surrounding her disappearance with exclusive interviews with those involved in the case and newly surfaced evidence.However, surprisingly, Amy's then-boyfriend was left out of the show. Her brother Brad made an X post regarding this, saying that he &quot;ended up being completely excluded from the story&quot;.Amy Bradley Is Missing brings a fresh perspective to the longstanding case that has long confounded investigators and Amy’s family, who still search for answers. It is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.Was Amy's boyfriend left out of the Netflix docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing?Yes, Amy's boyfriend was left out of Amy Bradley Is Missing. The matter has been elaborated on by Amy's brother, Brad Bradley, who made an X (formerly Twitter) post about the same. He wrote,&quot;Thought I would share something that many of you might find interesting. Amy had a boyfriend of several months leading up to and during the cruise. He went back to Curaçao with us to search for her weeks later and can be seen sitting in the couch during that press conference between my uncle Paul, who was interviewed and also didn’t make the cut, and my dad.&quot;His post continued,&quot;They had tickets to go to NY to see David Letterman after she got home. He was in love with her and was obviously devastated. He was flown to be interviewed for the Netflix show for 5 hours, but ended up being completely excluded from the story. She actually broke up with Kat to start dating him.&quot;Brad added,&quot;He knew about her alternating preferences and he didn’t have a problem with it. Not that her sexuality had anything to with her disappearance anyway, but it paints a more accurate picture of who she was. Please don’t ask why he wasn’t mentioned in the series because I cannot tell you that.&quot;Netflix viewers have been left in shock after Brad Bradley revealed that this major detail was excluded from a viral documentary.What happened to Amy Bradley?Amy Bradley Is Missing is a recently released Netflix docuseries, which premiered on the streaming platform with all three episodes on July 16, 2025. The docuseries explores the details of the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman named Amy Bradley in 1998.Amy vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, which was headed to Curaçao. She was last seen resting on her cabin balcony in the early hours of that fateful morning before her father found that she was missing on March 23, 1998. Amy Bradley was traveling with her parents, Ron and Iva, and her brother Brad at that time.For 27 years now, investigators have been trying to get to the bottom of the case. Apart from the longstanding beliefs that Amy may have fallen or jumped overboard, there was also a hunch that she may have been trafficked off the ship after it arrived at the port.The Netflix docuseries explores these possibilities in detail, along with the theory and allegations against a certain Alister “Yellow” Douglas, who was seen dancing with Amy in the nightclub the evening she disappeared. Another suspect in the case was retired US Navy seaman Bill Hefner, who alleged that he met a distressed Amy in a bar in Curaçao in January 1999, 10 months after her disappearance.Don't miss the Netflix docuseries, which is now available to stream on the platform, for more details on Amy's disappearance.