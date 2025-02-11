Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later: Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

Eric Clapton Unplugged on Paramount+ is set to return in an extended, remixed, and remastered edition more than three decades after its original recording. MTV has announced the release of Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later, a 90-minute special revisiting the acclaimed 1992 performance from its award-winning MTV Unplugged series.

The special will first premiere in select U.S. and U.K. theaters on January 27 and 28, 2025, before becoming available for streaming on Paramount+ starting February 12, 2025, in the U.S. and internationally. Unplugged went on to sell over 26 million copies worldwide, earning multiple Grammy Awards and becoming the best-selling live album of all time.

In the special, viewers will get access to previously unseen moments, including Clapton discussing the inspiration behind his song choices and performance approach with the production team before taking the stage. These exclusive insights will be seamlessly integrated with the performance footage.

Tickets for the theatrical release are now available exclusively at Dolby Atmos-capable theatres in the U.S. and U.K. For those unable to attend, Eric Clapton Unplugged will be available on Paramount+

Expected release schedule and viewing options for Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later explored

Eric Clapton Unplugged... Over 30 Years Later will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting Wednesday, February 12, 2025. While the exact release time hasn't been officially specified, new content on Paramount+ typically becomes available at 12 am Pacific Time (PT).

Date Time Zone Release Time February 12, 2025 Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM February 12, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM February 12, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 8:00 AM February 12, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 9:00 AM February 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 1:30 PM February 12, 2025 Australian Eastern Time (AET) 7:00 PM

The special will be available for viewing through the following methods:

Theatrical release:

Dates: January 27 and 28, 2025

Locations: Select Dolby Atmos-capable theaters in the U.S. and U.K.

Ticket Availability: Tickets were available for purchase at participating theatres.

Streaming on Paramount+:

Availability: Starting February 12, 2025

Subscription plans:

United States:

Essential Plan: $5.99 per month (with limited commercials)

Premium Plan: $11.99 per month (ad-free with additional features)

United Kingdom:

Monthly Subscription: £6.99 per month

Annual Subscription: £69.90 per year

Australia:

Monthly Subscription: AUD 8.99 per month

Annual Subscription: AUD 89.99 per year

Please note that subscription prices may vary by country and are subject to change. For the most accurate and up-to-date pricing, it's recommended to visit the official Paramount+ website or app in your region.

As of now, the edition will be exclusively available on Paramount+. There is no information regarding its availability on other streaming platforms.

Eric Clapton Unplugged... Over 30 Years What to Expect and more

Unplugged on Paramount+ returns in an extended, remixed, and remastered edition, featuring additional content from the legendary 1992 performance. Originally recorded at Bray Studios in Windsor, England, Eric Clapton Unplugged is regarded as one of the most significant installments in the MTV Unplugged series.

The newly expanded version, Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later, includes unseen footage of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind specific songs and performances, seamlessly integrated with the concert footage.

During the performance, Clapton reinterpreted his catalog with acoustic renditions of well-known tracks such as Layla and Tears in Heaven. He also paid tribute to the blues artists who influenced his career, performing songs like Before You Accuse Me by Bo Diddley and Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out, originally recorded by Bessie Smith.

The live album Unplugged, released in August 1992, became a massive success, selling over 26 million copies worldwide and earning the title of the best-selling live album of all time.

Clapton is the only musician inducted three times into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, once as a solo artist and separately as a member of the Yardbirds and Cream. With over 100 million records sold, he remains one of the best-selling musicians in history.

Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later follows the release of his latest studio album, Meanwhile, and is a collaboration between MTV, Surfdog Records, and producer John Logsdon. Eric Clapton Unplugged on Paramount+ premieres on February 12, 2025.

