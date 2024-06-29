Euphoria season 1 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

The HBO teen drama Euphoria Season 1's inaugural season was launched on June 16, 2019. In December 2020 and January 2021, two one-hour specials were broadcast and January 9, 2022, marked the start of the second season. The third season of the series is coming up in 2025. The music used in Euphoria Season 1, is crucial to the mood of the storyline.

The American adaptation of the Israeli miniseries, Euphoria follows 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya), a drug addict, fresh from rehab with no intentions of staying clean. Rue is surrounded by people suffering from different issues in life. One of them, Jules (Hunter Schafer), is a transgender girl who was forcefully taken to a psychiatric hospital by her mother when she was 11 years old.

Nate (Jacob Elordi) is a jock with anger issues while Chris (Algee Smith) is a football player, trying to adjust to college. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) has an infamous se*ual history, and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) is a teen exploring her sexuality while rallying for body positivity.

Euphoria season 1 explores the teenage world of drug-fueled parties and anxiety-ridden lives. Their journey is viewed with empathy as the classmates try to figure out the world around them and the pave way for their future.

Other than the intense plot and complex characters, what makes Euphoria season 1 worth watching, is its soundtrack. Jen Malone and Adam Leber acted as the music supervisors while the score was composed and produced by English singer and record producer, Labrinth.

Euphoria season 1 soundtrack: All the songs in the series

Euphoria Season 1 (Image via HBO)

Euphoria Season 1: Episode 1: Pilot

Euphoria Season 1, episode 1, Pilot, opens with music and the entire episode continues with a saga of soundtracks.

Formula by Labrinth: This song plays during the opening montage showing Rue’s childhood.

When I R.I.P. by Labrinth: Rue arrives at a party, and this song plays in the background.

Hold Up by Beyoncé: This track is featured during the title sequence.

Can’t Get Used to Losing You by Andy Williams: Rue finds a moment of "nothingness," and this song plays.

Home from Rehab by Labrinth: The song plays as Rue leaves rehab.

New Girl by Labrinth: Rue spots Jules riding a bike, with this song playing in the background.

Narcos by Migos: Nate and McKay discuss Cassie’s se*ual activities with this track playing in the background.

Cocky AF by Megan Thee Stallion: Maddy and her friends smoke in the car while this song plays.

Euphoria Season 1: Episode 2: Stuntin' Like My Daddy

Stuntin' Like My Daddy, the 2nd episode of Euphoria Season 1 has quite a few soundtracks to remember.

Euphoria season 1 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series (Image via HBO)

Nate Growing Up by Labrinth: Rue describes Nate's strict workout routine. A younger version of Elordi's character shouts while admiring his physique.

Gangster by Labrinth: Nate has s*x with Maddy while Rue describes his hopes and fears. Montages feature this Euphoria soundtrack song.

Say Goodnight by Labrinth: Nate enters Cal's office and is surprised by his father. He then says "goodnight."

Stuntin’ Like My Daddy by Lil Wayne, Birdman: This song accompanies the title sequence of Euphoria.

Mount Everest by Labrinth: Rue goes out with Jules, and the song briefly stops and restarts. Rue describes drug coolness's transience. The song returns in a montage.

Pusha by Jag: Why everyone thinks Maddy had s*x with Tyler puzzles Maddy. In the first episode, the song plays during a flashback to their pool hookup.

Release the Hounds by Jarina De Marco: Maddie texts Nate, claiming she blacked out and doesn't recall the pool incident.

Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words) by Bobby Womack: Rue remembers listening to this song with her mother and sister. Rue threatens her mom with glass in a montage.

Following Tyler by Labrinth: Nate follows Tyler through a mall in his car. Music returns later in the episode.

We All Knew by Labrinth: Kat finds out a s*x tape has been leaked. She tells Maddy it's not her and Rue narrates the school's reaction.

Kat’s Denial by Labrinth: Kat talks to Troy about the leaked s*x tape and they plan to deceive their classmates.

Goh by What So Not, Skrillex, KLP: The East Highland Blackhawks debut at lunch. Rue and Jules laugh as Maddy dances with the cheerleaders.

dead yet (with phem) by Gabriel Black: Maddy turns up the stereo volume in Nate's car.

Étude de Concert in D Flat Major, S144 No. 3: “Un Sospiro” by Franz Liszt, Alba Ventura: Jules chats online with ShyGuy118 while David prepares dinner.

Even the Nights Are Better by Air Supply: Nate takes a shower while Tyler, who has been beaten, watches.

Shy Guy by Labrinth: ShyGuy118 texts Jules, revealing his real name is Tyler. Nate pretends to be ShyGuy118.

Still Don’t Know My Name by Labrinth: This song from the Euphoria soundtrack plays during the end credits.

Euphoria Season 1: Episode 3: Made You Look

Euphoria season 1 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series (Image via HBO)

Made You Look has some of the beautiful tracks to go through.

Virgin Pina Coladas by Labrinth: The episode opens with Rue narrating her 72 virgin Pina Coladas during an eight-day vacation.

Planning Date by Labrinth: This song continues when Young Kat returns home from vacation after putting on 20 pounds. It plays while she walks with Daniel.

We All Knew by Labrinth: Young Daniel separates from Kat. Rue recounts the story of Kendra Sutherland, who is accountable for a written note.

Nonstop by Drake: In the present timeline, Kat is preparing to record a new video while wearing a mask. The song is played once more during an additional recording stage.

Work by Charlotte Day Wilson: This song highlights Rue's montage of Jules falling in love and messaging ShyGuy118.

Okokok by Jaira Burns: Kat records a video of her toes while getting interrupted by her mother.

Grapefruit Diet by Labrinth: Kat sticks to her grapefruit diet while Ethan offers to cover her lunch expenses.

Bangville by Fredo Bang: Ashtray explains what is Bitcoin to Kat and inquires if she’s involved in human trafficking.

Champagne Coast by Blood Orange: Jules poses for classy semi-nudes while Rue takes photos and directs the shoot, revealing she’s been clean.

Good While It Lasted by Old Man Canyon: Rue finds pills in Jules’ kitchen and decides to leave.

Taking Responsibility by Kilo Kish: Rue leaves Jules’ home and pops a pill. The song scores a slo-mo bike sequence as Rue speaks at her Narcotics Anonymous group.

Preparing for Call by Labrinth: Kat prepares for a Skype call and clears the mess in her bedroom. The music fades as a client appears on her computer.

Juicy by Doja Cat: Cassie prepares for a date with McKay while Kat receives $100 via Bitcoin.

The Purge by Scarlxrd: Cassie and McKay navigate a crazy party scene. The music cuts as a frat member organizes the pledges.

Drop Top by Swagger Rite feat. Yella Beezy & Flipp Dinero: McKay looks at a shot glass but declines the drink during his initiation process. Cassie and McKay drink worm shots together.

A Prince by Jorja Smith: Cassie and McKay dance together, with the song accompanying a slo-mo sequence.

Ife Morrison by Ghetto Love: Rue sends a text to Jules as this song plays briefly.

Love Me Right by Amber Mark: Rue waits for a response from Jules.

Dancing With Your Ghost by Sasha Alex Sloan: Rue narrates about her depressing experience and takes a pill while staring at her phone.

Give Her Some Money by Maliibu Mitch: Kat arrives at Fezco’s convenience store and meets with Ashtray for a Bitcoin transfer, receiving only $160 due to a “20 percent banking fee.”

Gepetto by Jacquie: Kat enters a dressing room, with the song scoring the moment. It plays again at 00:46 after a dream sequence.

Hello No by Von Sell: Kat asks a store employee for his opinion and imagines having s*x with him in a dressing room.

X Gon’ Give It To Ya by DMX: Kat puts on makeup, takes a bus, and arrives at school. The song continues during a slo-mo hall sequence.

All for Us by Labrinth: Rue rings up Ali as Fezco ignores her. The camera fades out.

Euphoria Season 1: Episode 4: Shook One Pt. II

Shook One Pt. II, Episode 4 of Euphoria Season 1, has some fantastic soundtracks to remember.

I’ve Never Felt So Alone by Labrinth: The song plays during the opening credits.

New Generation by The Universals: Fezco cooks food at a carnival booth. Ashtray warms up pretzels. A long tracking shot captures various characters at the carnival.

Euphoria Funfair by Labrinth: Kat is on the Gravitron ride. Jules hugs Rue.

In My Dreams by Anohni: Jules encounters “Tyler” in a park. Nate shows up and explains himself, and the music fades as he kisses Jules.

I colori di dicembre from Don’t Look Now by The Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra (composed by Pino Donaggio) Rue and Jules lie in bed together. This song from the Euphoria soundtrack plays at the end of the episode.

Euphoria Season 1: Episode 5: ’03 Bonnie and Clyde

Euphoria Season 1: Episode 5: ’03 Bonnie and Clyde (Image via HBO)

Episode 5 of Euphoria Season 1, ’03 Bonnie and Clyde has some remarkable soundtracks.

Lucky Star by Madonna: A young Maddy dances in a pageant. Rue provides narration about her friend’s early years.

Maddy’s Story by Labrinth: Rue talks about Maddy’s lack of ambition, with a montage and the title sequence set to this Euphoria soundtrack song.

Malamente by Rosalía: Rue narrates about fentanyl and masturbates while thinking of Jules, stating that Jules and fentanyl would be the perfect combination.

Werkin Girlls by Angel Haze: Rue tells her mother she's taking it slow with Jules. During a transition, she gets a "Rules" lip tattoo from Ashtray, and Jules reluctantly gets the same tattoo.

you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish: Kat goes to the mall after learning about men. The Euphoria soundtrack cuts in and out as she talks to Johnny about her new confidence and agrees to hang out with the store employee she fantasized about in a previous episode.

Nate Growing Up by Labrint: Nate confesses his love to Maddy. This music plays as his character walks through the school.

Live or Die by Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan: Rue narrates her unconditional love for Jules and asks about one-night stands.

WTF Are We Talking For by Labrinth: Rue talks about the consequences of Nate being exposed for abusing Maddy and discusses her friendship with Jules with Ali.

New Girl by Labrinth: Jules has dinner with her father while Rue visits Lexi and apologizes for not being a good friend.

Tru Tru by Ohno: Cassie tells McKay about the explicit photos on Nate’s phone. Maddy denies mentioning the images.

So Icy Princess Intro by Asian Doll: Kat tells Luke she's ready to hook up, while Rue narrates Maddy’s deteriorating mental health. Kat decides not to visit Maddy.

Run the Road by Santigold: Kat gets out of Luke's car. Rue hangs out with Lexi and Jules. This song from the Euphoria soundtrack plays while rollerblading.

Fabric by Cupcakke: While Cal talks on the phone, music plays, but Cal isn't in the present moment.

Same Girl by Randy Newman: Kat and her mom watch TV together. Maddy goes to a hotel to meet Nate. Rue and Jules are in bed together.

Gallows by CocoRosie: This soundtrack song keeps playing while the end credits.

Euphoria Season 1: Episode 6: The Next Episode

Euphoria Season 1, episode 6, The Next Episode, comes with significant tracks that viewers will keep in mind.

Demanding Excellence by Labrinth: The opening sequence features the song from the Euphoria soundtrack. Rue describes McKay's childhood. The music keeps playing as a football scene plays.

I Only Have Eyes for You by The Flamingos: Cassie meets Cassie in school. Rue describes jealousy towards McKay. The song plays during the title.

All for Us by Labrinth: Rue meets Jules on Halloween. She notices the smell of alcohol.

Professor Finessor by Bali Baby: Daniel hosts a party. Rue describes Cassie's True Romance costume along with Euphoria. Professor Finessor plays again at 07:50.

The Turk by Pigeon Hole: Cassie arrives at Daniel’s party wearing a football jersey. A female student greets guests at Sig Pi Nu.

Tempo by Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott: Rue narrates Kat’s expanding empire. The music scores a montage of clients.

Bubblin by Anderson .Paak: Kat drinks with Jules. Rue narrates something feeling off. The music stops as Kat and friends pick up Lexi.

Chain by Lolo Zouaï: Rue describes Nate meeting Maddy every Friday night at a hotel. The Euphoria soundtrack plays during the montage.

Dope House (Chopped & Screwed) by Black Oshin: Nate prints nude photos. Jules has fun at a Halloween party. Rue talks to Lexi.

151 Rum by JID: Troy takes Rue’s advice and compliments Gia. Kat explains her Ms. 45 Halloween costume to Ethan.

Body Baby by xanprincess: Rue talks to Fezco and apologizes for her past actions.

Just Me and You by The Dreamliners: Euphoria's soundtrack is used for slow-motion. Daniel watches Cassie dance. She hangs out with McKay in transition.

Inside-Looking Out by The Animals: Cassie dances with Daniel. Ethan and Kat hook up in a bathroom. Jules drunkenly falls into a pool.

Be Gully by Ohno: Kat asks Ethan about his past se*ual partners. The music plays in the background. Kat mentions she doesn’t sleep with virgins.

Love Surrounds You by Ramsey: McKay searches for Cassie. Rue cries in a bathroom.

Fell in Love by Victoria J, Dre Nello: Lexi distracts McKay from searching for Cassie. The music plays at the Halloween party. Daniel insults Cassie.

Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat: Jules navigates the party while Rue continues crying in a bathroom. The song plays during a montage sequence.

Gangster by Labrinth: Nate attends a Halloween party. Jules seems off to Rue. Partygoer Nate smiles and kisses her.

Hot by The Last Artful, Dodgr: The Euphoria soundtrack song plays during the end credits.

With this soundtrack, episode 6 in Euphoria Season 1, ends.

Euphoria Season 1: Episode 7: The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed

Euphoria Season 1, episode 7, The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed comes with some amazing soundtracks.

Euphoria Season 1 Episode 7 (Image via HBO)

Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) by The Delfonics: As the episode begins, Rue describes Cassie's father. The Euphoria soundtrack plays in flashbacks. Adult Cassie has awkward moments with male relatives.

Eli’s Coming by Three Dog Night: Rue talks about the flaws in Cassie’s family. Suze and Gus argue.

We All Knew by Labrinth: Gus spends 23 days in the ICU after a car accident. Rue narrates about his prescribed medications. Cassie realizes her father is a drug addict.

Mr. Sandman by The Chordettes, The Archie Bleyer Orchestra: Not wanting good TV, Rue says. She watches Love Island and calls reality TV “pure, effortless entertainment.” The song briefly returns at 00:24 and 00:35 in Euphoria Season 1, episode 7.

Gangster by Labrinth: Cassie meets with her close friends. She asks for advice on “two things” and requests complete silence.

Be Mine by Amandla Stenberg: Jules gets on a bus and reunites with TC. Jules teases about her “complicated” friendship with Rue.

WTF Are We Talking For by Labrinth: Jules has fun with TC. She enjoys a car ride and meets Anna.

Ready Set Go by Saint, A3C: Kat ends a video call with a mysterious, wealthy client. When Fezco sees Nate leave his car, the Euphoria soundtrack fades.

Reverie by Arca: Rue narrates about bladder and kidney issues. Jules parties with TC and Anna.

I’m Not in Love by Kelsey LU: Jules tells Anna she reminds her of Rue. They kiss, and Rue groans at home.

Every Single Night by Fiona Apple: The Euphoria soundtrack song plays during the end credits.

Euphoria Season 1: Episode 8: And Salt the Earth Behind You

Euphoria Season 1, episode 8, And Salt the Earth Behind You, contains a number of significant songs.

Stay Flo by Solange: Jules applies makeup on Rue and talks about the "next level" Anna.

Rhythm of the Night by Debarge: Rue fantasizes about killing Nate. The Euphoria soundtrack song plays during the title sequence.

Arriving at the Formal by Labrinth: Leslie talks about Rue's addiction. The music scores a montage.

Dancin by Kash Doll: Cassie talks to her friends about remembering high school as an adult. Rue discusses her overwhelming anxiety. Jules gets a text from Anna.

Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willy William: Nate gets tackled during a football game and taunts Maddie during a formal dance.

Euphoria Season 1 Episode 4 (Image via HBO)

Queen of This Shit by Quay Dash: Jules brings Rue to the dance floor. Cassie mentions that "love is super dark and no one ever talks about it." Nate stares at Rue.

Blow the Whistle by Too $hort: Kat approaches Ethan while Rue dances with Jules. Kat opens up to Ethan about her feelings.

Euphoria by BTS: Ethan and Kat understand their relationship better. The Euphoria soundtrack song plays during their kiss.

Dangerous (Oliver Remix) by Big Data: Rue dances with Jules and then follows Nate. Lexi asks Cassie for romantic advice.

911 (Clap For Em) by Grip: Jules wanders around the formal dance party. The music fades as she finds Rue outside.

My Body Is a Cage by Arcade Fire: Further in Euphoria Season 1 finale, Cassie receives an injection as part of an abortion procedure. The Euphoria soundtrack song is featured in a dream sequence. Rue and Jules engage in kissing, while Fez commits theft against a medical professional.

Still Don’t Know My Name by Labrinth: Cassie ice skates in a dream sequence. Rue decides to leave the formal dance with Jules.

Loner by Kali Uchis: This song plays as Maddy and Nate dance together and discuss breaking up.

A Song for You by Donny Hathaway: The music accompanies a sequence of flashbacks in which Rue's father dies. Rue weeps in the present as the song gradually diminishes.

All for Us by Labrinth, Zendaya: Rue snorts oxycontin while crying in the street. The Euphoria soundtrack plays as she awkwardly leaves her bed like a soul. Rue sees her dead father after hitting her home wall. Her "good night" disappears during a surreal and climactic dance sequence.

From Labrinth's original songs to all the other tracks, each song in Euphoria Season 1 drives home the emotional themes of the series. The Euphoria Season 1 soundtrack turns out to be an important part of the show and it remains appealing to the viewers.

