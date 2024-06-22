Will there be Doctor Who Christmas Special in 2024? Explained

Stevan Moffat, the former showrunner of Doctor Who, has confirmed the Doctor Who Christmas special 2024, creating anticipation among fans. Titled Joy to the World, this festive episode will be Moffat's 50th script for the show, a significant milestone in his long and successful career with the show.

Doctor Who has entertained worldwide audiences with its blend of science fiction and drama since its inception in 1963. This British television series follows the adventures of the Doctor, a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey who travels through time and space in the TARDIS, a time-traveling spaceship that looks like a British police box on the outside.

While talking to TVChoice last month, Doctor Who Christmas Special writer Moffat mentioned:

"I should probably introduce that one from an armchair. Here we are — number 50. But I’m not involved in next year’s series. There are other things coming for me, so I might never write for Doctor Who again.

After the confirmation from Stevan Moffat, fans are really excited about the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special. Moffat also hinted that this could be his last script for the show.

A sneak peek into Doctor Who Christmas Special, titled Joy to the World

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024, titled Joy to the World, is set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Second World War. This setting may add historical depth and emotional weight to the story, enriching Doctor Who's fantastical elements.

Adding a new dimension to the episode is guest star Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton, wearing a red jacket and beret. She will star alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who portrays the role of the Doctor.

Historical significance and Moffat's legacy

Steven Moffat has played a pivotal figure in the evolution of Doctor Who, known for his gripping narratives and complex character development. The special episode, Joy to the World, not only represents a landmark as his 50th script but also potentially his final contribution to the series.

His previous works, including famously chilling monsters and storylines, have left a lasting impact on the franchise. His return was first teased under the radar and later confirmed through various interviews, sparking discussions and excitement within the fan community.

Details about the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024 were primarily revealed in Moffat's interview with Tom Spilsbury for TV Choice last month. In the interview, Moffat candidly expressed mixed feelings about potentially concluding his journey with Doctor Who.

In a previous interview with Radio Times, Moffat dispelled rumors about returning to the current season, stating:

"The truth is, if I say anything negative about Doctor Who it goes everywhere, like boom, everywhere, right? It doesn't exactly bring joy to the world that I just say something negative about Doctor Who. The fact is, it's fine without me."

With Steven Moffat potentially writing his last script and Nicola Coughlan playing a unique role, the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024 is expected to appeal to both old and new fans. As we await this Christmas treat, Doctor Who's mix of historical context and timeless adventure remains a television classic.

Doctor Who is available for streaming on Prime Video, BBC, and Disney Hotstar.