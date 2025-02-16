Euphoria season 3: A list of all the returning and new cast members in the HBO series

Euphoria season 3 is officially underway, and the makers have started to reveal details about the cast. The teen drama series will reportedly feature some new faces, while most actors will reprise their roles from the first two seasons.

Ad

The series, based on the Israeli drama series of the same name by Ron Lesham and Daphna Levin, has been executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. It premiered on June 16, 2019, and almost immediately became a global sensation for its gripping storytelling, stellar cast, and masterful handling of sensitive topics.

The first two seasons featured an ensemble cast that included Zendaya, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

Ad

Trending

Returning cast members of Euphoria season 3

Ad

After a long break, Euphoria season 3 is officially under production and is set to be released in 2026, four years after the release of the second season. According to reports, the third season will have eight episodes and feature a time jump of several years. This means that the already established characters will be out of high school in the story.

This has created speculation about the cast, as a time jump would mean that the absence of characters could be justified in the narrative. As per Deadline, the singer and actor Zendaya, who is the lead star of the show, will be returning for Euphoria season 3.

Ad

Besides her, other returning cast members include Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow will also return as the series regulars. This means that almost all the main cast of the show will be returning for the next season.

Colman Domingo will be back as a guest star as well. Unfortunately, one of the key members of the cast Angus Cloud passed away on July 31, 2023. There is no official update about the fate of his character in season 3 as of yet.

Ad

New cast members of Euphoria season 3

Ad

The upcoming season will see the addition of new and exciting members to its cast. Deadline reported that the Grammy Award-winning pop star Rosalía will play a prominent character. She also shared her excitement about being in the show,

"Euphoria has been my favorite series of the last few years and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all these colleagues that I admire so much and contributing my ‘granito de arena’ to bring Sam’s vision to reality. I can’t wait to share what we’re doing!!! Besitos, Rosi,”

Ad

Apart from Rosalia, new cast members include Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten will have notable roles in season 3. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace have also joined the show as regular cast members.

Many previous cast members will not make a return in Euphoria season 3. These include Storm Reid, Barbie Ferreira, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith, and Nika King. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon Stone is in talks to play a role in season 3 as well.

Ad

About Euphoria

Ad

Euphoria is an adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name. It follows a group of high school students, who navigate relationships, s*xuality, friendship, and addiction through the show. It focuses on the extreme nature of teenage angst and showcases it through deeply troubled characters. The first two seasons of the show are available for streaming on Max. Here's how the platform describes the show:

"Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Euphoria season 3 and other films and TV shows on Max as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback