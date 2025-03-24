Everest (2015) ending explained: Does Beck Weathers manage to survive?

Everest is a survival movie based on the 1996 Mount Everest expedition, during which eight people lost their lives. The film was directed and produced by Baltasar Kormákur, with Simon Beaufoy and William Nicholson serving as the writers.

The story of Everest primarily focuses on two commercial expedition groups, led by Scott Fischer and Rob Hall, which turns into a disaster. The movie made its theatrical release on September 18, 2015. Jason Clarke plays the role of Rob Hall, while Jake Gyllenhaal plays Scott Fisher in the movie.

In the end, Beck (Josh Brolin) manages to wake up from unconsciousness after getting stranded in a storm. He returns to the camp severely frostbitten. Beck is immediately sent for a medical emergency by helicopter.

What happens to Scott Fischer and Rob Hall at the end of Everest?

Scott Fischer and Rob Hall suffer from high altitude sickness (Image via Netflix)

During the expedition, Rob's team begins their journey from Camp 4, planning to reach the peak and start their descent before 2:00 PM. They aim to return to the camp before sunset to ensure their safety.

However, this gets delayed for more than an hour after the team discovers that the ropes on the upper tracks have not yet been installed. Though Rob warns Scott not to push himself too hard physically, he helps a climber reach back to the camp from midway and then climbs up again.

The team reached the summit two hours later than the expected time. By this time, most of the climbers begin to face high altitude sickness. Scott is gravely affected by the extra climb and suffers from exhaustion and high-altitude pulmonary edema.

As his situation begins to get worse, he tells his fellow climbers to continue on the journey without him. Scott slowly lies down and dies eventually.

After reaching the summit, the group begins their descent but soon suffers from severe altitude sickness and lack of oxygen. With no extra oxygen bottles, Ron radios Helen, asking her to send more.

Rob Hall dies due to lack of oxygen (Image via Netflix)

Doug becomes semi-conscious and detaches from the group, ultimately leading to his death. Whereas, as night falls, Andy begins hallucinating and tears off his clothes, which also results in his death.

The next morning, in extreme cold conditions, Rob sends a radio message to Helen, informing her of Dough and Andy's deaths. He lies down, being sick, despite Jan telling him to keep moving. Rob asks her to name their baby daughter Sarah and dies eventually.

Beck Weathers manages to reach back to the camp

Beck Weathers manages to survive the extreme cold weather and reach the camp (Image via Netflix)

On their way down from the Everest summit, Beck and Yasuko are left behind and struggle alone after being separated from the group by a blizzard. When the surviving climbers reach the camp, they learn that the two have been stranded.

The extreme weather conditions prevent the camp team from rescuing them. However, the next morning, Beck woke up from his stupor, severely frostbitten. He discovers that Yasuko is dead. He manages to find his way back to the camp, gravely injured and frozen.

He is immediately sent to a medical emergency center through a helicopter rescue operation. In the post-credits of Everest, viewers see that due to extreme injuries, Beck's hands and parts of his feet are amputated. His nose is also amputated and constructed back with surgery.

Everest is available for streaming on Netflix.

