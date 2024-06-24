Every Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from America's Sweethearts (& where they are today)

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, Netflix released all seven episodes of its highly anticipated series, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The series was directed by former Emmy Award Winner, Greg Whiteley.

Greg Whiteley and Adam Leibowitz produced the series via One Potato Productions, Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard via Boardwalk Pictures, and Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans via Campfire Studios.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders chronicles the lives of several cheerleaders from the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) team.

The show sheds light on the hard work that goes into being a part of the team. It also highlights the hurdles the cheerleaders go through during the auditions, training, and on the field during the NFL season.

Every America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders now

1) Charly

Charly( Image via Instagram/Charly Barby)

A DCC newcomer when the show was being filmed, Charly did not eventually make it to the team.

As of writing this article, Charly is a full-time ballet dancer. She is also an Arizona State Alum.

2) Anisha

Anisha(Image via Instagram/ Anishkay)

While the show was being filmed, Anisha was a DCC newcomer. However, despite her best efforts she did not make it to the team in the end.

As of writing this article, Anisha is a full-time orthodontist. She is also an active dancer who specializes in Bollyfusion.

3) Kelly V

Kelly V(Image via Instagram/ Kelly Villares)

Kelly V was also one of the rookie candidates who was featured in the series. Like the other candidates mentioned before, Kelly also did not make it to the team in the end.

Kelly is now a celebrated cheerleader for the Rutgers Football team.

4) Reece

Reece(Image via Instagram/Reece Allman)

Reece was one of the few newcomers who made it to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team. She is often seen sharing snippets of her life on Instagram, including BTS pictures from her cheerleading routines.

She recently got married to her longtime boyfriend, Will, in a private ceremony.

5) Ari

Ari(Image via Instagram/ariana taylor mcclure)

Ari was also one of the newcomers featured in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Although she did not make it to the team, she continued her cheerleading endeavors and was recently selected as a cheerleader in the Miami Dolphins.

Besides being a cheerleader, Ari is also a medical device salesperson.

6) Kelcey

Kelcey(Image via Instagram/Kelcey Wetterberg)

Kelcey was one of the prime focuses of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. While filming, Kelcey was already a Dallas Cowboys veteran holding several positions of leadership within the team.

Besides being a cheerleader in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad, Kelcey is also a full-time pediatric nurse.

7) Victoria

Victoria(Image via Instagram/Victoria Kalina)

While the show was being filmed, Victoria was already a veteran of the Dallas Cowboys team. Besides being a part of the cheerleading team Victoria is also a fitness and dance instructor.

8) Madeline

Madeline(Image via Instagram/Madeline Salter)

Like Kelcey and Victoria, Madeline was also a Dallas Cowboys team veteran while filming for Netflix's America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Besides being a part of the team, Madeline is also a dance instructor.

9) Sophy

Sophy(Image via Instagram/Sophia Laufer)

Sophy was also a Dallas Cowboys team veteran while filming America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Besides being in the cheerleading team, Sophy is also a dance instructor.

10) Anna Kate

Anna Kate(Image via Instagram/Anna Kate Sundvold)

Anna Kate was a Dallas Cowboys veteran when the show was being filmed. However, she has now retired from the team.

While she was still active as a cheerleader in the team, she also worked full-time as an investment advisor representative.

11) Kat

Kat(Image via Instagram/Katherine Puryear)

Kat is another retired member of the Dallas Cowboys team who was featured in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

As of now, Kat's whereabouts are unclear.

12) Caroline

Caroline(Image via Instragram/Caroline Sundvold)

Caroline, who was featured in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, has recently retired from the team due to her injuries. Like Kat, it is also unclear as to what Caroline is doing at the moment.

However, given her injuries, it is unlikely that she is partaking in activities requiring intense physical movements.

Besides the people mentioned above, others who were featured in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who were not a part of the cheerleading team were: Owner, executive vice president, and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys, Charlotte Jones; Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Kelli Finglass; and Head choreographer, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Judy Trammell.