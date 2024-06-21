Where is Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Reece as of today? Status of America's Sweetheart subject, explored

Reece Allman from Netflix’s America's Sweetheart is currently a rookie at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is one of the best cheerleading groups in the National Football League as ranked by Betway. Reece is amongst the 36 girls of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders who will be featured in the docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Reece is from Jacksonville, Florida. She pursued her graduation from the University of Alabama where she continued her passion for dancing and performed on the Alabama Dance Team for 4 years.

She then received a professional degree in Dance. To continue her journey of dance Reece applied for DCC and got into it in 2023. It’s been almost one year since she has been part of the group which she says is her biggest achievement.

“By far becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader has been my proudest accomplishment! I am so honored and humbled to wear these stars on my chest,” she said.

She got married to her best friend William Allman on April 20, 2024, at Barn at Cottonwood Ranch in Callahan, Florida. She announced their engagement last year in April on her Instagram handle.

“Thank you Jesus for placing your son in my life. He’s my answer to many prayers and my someone whom I cannot live without.” she wrote.

She further wrote,

“I can’t wait to be your WIFE”

Reece’ journey to Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Reece Christine Allman began to dance at the very young age of 3. She is trained in more than five to seven dance forms which include Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Pointe, Modern/Lyrical, Clogging, and Acrobatics.

“I knew dance was my passion at a very young age and I knew I wanted to pursue it," she said

Reece considers her parents as her biggest inspiration.

“My parents and the many sacrifices they have made for me have always inspired me. They exemplify humility and selfless love that makes me want to love others and give sacrificially,” she said

She attended a School of the Arts for both middle and high school where she got to perform with many renowned dancers and took dance classes from various well-known artists from all across the country.

After graduating from high school, she then got into the University of Alabama to get her degree in dance. Finally, last year after she graduated, she got into the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Her dream to pursue dance as a profession led her to Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as year after year DCC has set the bar high for talent.

“With every opportunity I’ve been given, I’ve always prayed for an environment to make me a better Reece after a chapter closes and I truly believe The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders embody not only pristine talent but women who are well-rounded in all areas of life," she said.

Her journey has throughout been supported by her loved ones

“My family and friends! I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for their constant love, support, and encouragement,” she said.

“In 10 years from now I will be married to my best friend, further my dance career, and hope to have worked on receiving my teaching certification. I also hope to have a family of my own with a lot of fur babies!” she said about her future goals.

She has now fulfilled some of the wishes from her future goals and is working towards achieving more.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix.