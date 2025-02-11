Everybody Loves Raymond: Every major cast in the classic sitcom and where are they now

Everybody Loves Raymond is a popular American television sitcom created by Philip Rosenthal that aired on CBS from September 13, 1996, to May 16, 2005. The show ran for nine seasons and had 210 episodes by Where's Lunch and Worldwide Pants Incorporated, with help from HBO Independent Productions.

The sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond is about an Italian-American sportswriter named Raymond "Ray" Barone who lives on Long Island with his wife Debra and their three kids, a daughter named Ally and twin boys named Michael and Geoffrey.

The show emphasizes the humorous conflict Ray's obligations create against the antics of his family. It emphasizes relevant subjects, including marriage, family dynamics, and the comedy in daily life.

Major cast of Everybody Loves Raymond

1) Ray Romano as Ray Barone

The lead character, Ray Barone, was played by Ray Romano. Barone was a laid-back and sarcastic sportswriter. A lot of the comedic tension in the show comes from Ray being torn between his wife, Debra, and his overbearing family.

Romano had more success in Hollywood after Everybody Loves Raymond. Besides movies like The Big Sick (2017) and The Irishman (2019), he was in TV shows like Men of a Certain Age, Parenthood, and Get Shorty. Besides that, he voiced the character of Manny in the Ice Age movies.

2) Patricia Heaton as Debra Barone

Patricia Heaton played Debra Barone, Ray's sweet but often irritated wife who has to deal with her in-laws' problems all the time. Heaton won two Emmys for her part in the show. Following her time on Everybody Loves Raymond, she played Frankie Heck on the nine-season sitcom The Middle.

In 2019, Heaton was in Carol's Second Act. She has also written a book called Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention about what to do after a successful career. Heaton is still a well-liked figure in TV comedies for her great comedic timing and realistic portrayal of a wife and mother.

3) Brad Garrett as Robert Barone

Brad Garrett received three Emmy awards for his role as Ray's older brother, Robert Barone. Following his younger brother's success, Robert is a sad and often angry character. Even though Robert is jealous, his complicated relationship with Ray is one of the funniest parts of the show.

Garrett has had many different roles since leaving Everybody Loves Raymond. He has been in Til Death, Fargo, Bupkis, and How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life).

4) Doris Roberts as Marie Barone

Doris Roberts played Marie Barone, the stereotypical overbearing mom who puts down Debra all the time and spoils Ray. A lot of the show's humor came from Marie's controlling and manipulative behavior, especially her passive-aggressive relationship with Debra.

Roberts kept acting in TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, The Middle, and Desperate Housewives after Everybody Loves Raymond. She was in Hot in Cleveland and Melissa & Joey too. Roberts died in 2016.

5) Peter Boyle as Frank Barone

Frank Barone is the sarcastic and grumpy dad of Ray and Robert. Peter Boyle played him. Frank's no-nonsense attitude and occasional kindness toward his family made the show more interesting.

In his long career, Boyle played important parts in movies like The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) and The Shallow End of the Ocean. Even though Boyle died in 2006, just a year after the show ended, his role as Frank lives on.

6) Madylin Sweeten as Ally Barone

The only daughter of Ray and Debra Barone was played by Madylin Sweeten. Ally was a supporting character. She was portrayed as a smart and funny girl, which made her stand apart from the adult characters. After the show ended, Sweeten was in a few independent movies and TV shows.

However, compared to her co-stars, she has kept her personal life private. She has appeared in films and shows like Sam and Me, Games Gone Wrong, and Eagle Eye, among others.

7) Monica Horan as Amy MacDougall Barone

Amy MacDougall, played by Monica Horan, was Robert's second wife and became close with the Barone family over time. Marie's bossy attitude was very different from Amy's kindness and understanding.

Like Sweeten, Horan didn't do much after Everybody Loves Raymond. She was a guest star on several TV shows, such as Hot in Cleveland and The Middle, and has been focusing on her personal life. Horan has kept in touch with the cast, getting together with them often and praising her Raymond family in public.

Plot of Everybody Loves Raymond

In the show, Ray is an often sarcastic and careless husband who avoids doing chores around the house. This leaves Debra to handle most of the parenting and housework, which makes her very angry.

Two houses away, Ray's parents, Marie and Frank, live with his older brother, Robert. Ray's overbearing family, especially his manipulative mother Marie, gets in the way of his marriage to Debra a lot. Debra doesn't like how Marie often criticizes Debra while praising Ray, which makes Debra mad.

As a retired man who is prone to insults and emotional distance, Frank often criticizes everyone and also stands up for Debra when Marie says mean things about her. Ray's jealous brother Robert doesn't like how successful Ray is and how their mother loves him. This makes them fight a lot, but they really care about each other.

Ray can't pick a side in family fights, and he and Debra avoid talking about serious problems in their marriage. Ray often would rather watch sports on TV than have a deep conversation with Debra. Ray's and Debra's marriage lasts even though they fight a lot.

They have long talks in bed before bed, which is a common theme in the show. The series shows how families work, including sibling rivalry and the difficulties of marriage and parenting.

Everybody Loves Raymond is available to stream on CBS.

