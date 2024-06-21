Evil Lives Here on ID: What happened to Katherine Devine?

14-year-old Katherine Devine had run away from her home in Seattle in November 1973, only to never be found again. The remains of the Ingraham High School student were found at Washington's McKenny Park on December 6. She had been sodomized and strangled, and her throat had been slashed.

Katherine Devine's murder case then turned cold for 28 years, and she was assumed to have been another of Ted Bundy's victims until DNA evidence led to her real killer, William Cosden Jr.

The Evil Lives Here episode Sisters in Silence showcases the horrific murder of Katherine "Kathy" Devine as it re-airs on June 21, 2024, at 7 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis reads,

"William Cosden Jr. coerced his much younger sisters, Karen and Susan, into keeping secrets about what he did; now the girls are adults, and with one facing death, they reunite to try to repair the trauma keeping those secrets caused them."

Who was Katherine Devine?

Katherine Merry “Kathy” Devine was born on December 25, 1958, in Seattle, King County, Washington, to parents Sallyann Dayton and William L. Devine. Sally and William were married on September 20, 1954, and the couple had three children: Sherrie, Katherine, and Charlene.

Kathy wanted to become a minister because she was born on Christmas. Kathy was known to have a big heart, as she would rescue and care for stray animals and underprivileged children.

Katherine Devine (Image via Findagrave)

Katherine Devine disappeared from her home on November 25, 1973, per the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. She had allegedly had a fallout with her boyfriend and had taken things hard as she began to indulge in substance abuse. In the same period, she reportedly decided to hitchhike to her cousin's place in Rockaway, Oregon.

Her disappearance came after she argued with her mother. She had left behind a note saying,

"PS. Don’t worry mom I’ll be back."

According to Katherine's obituary, she had been depressed and emotionally lost at the time she left home. Kathy loved poetry and decorated her room with snippets of it.

What happened to Katherine Devine?

Katherine Devine had broken up with her boyfriend before she headed out for Oregon. According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Kathy was last seen by two of her friends hitchhiking around North 91st Street and Aurora Avenue North on the day she left her home. However, her family reported her to the police as a runaway case.

Per a Crime Library report by Rachael Bell, a young couple found the remains of a young girl in McKenny Park, Washington, on December 6, 1973. The body was reportedly found lying face-down while the throat was slashed. Devine's pants had been deliberately cut open from the waist to the crotch, per the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

However, the remains found in the area close to Capitol State Forest near Littlerock were not identified as belonging to Katherine until her sister, Sherrie Devine, recognized the embroidered dragon patch on her pair of pants while watching the news on television a couple of weeks later. The remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition, making the determination of the cause of death difficult.

The investigators determined that she had been sodomized, strangled, and s**ually assaulted. A rope was found under her body, and there were deep knife wounds on her chest.

Watch all the details of Katherine Devine's murder on the Evil Lives Here episode airing on Investigation Discovery on Friday.