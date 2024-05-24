Evil season 4 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Evil season 4 episode 2, titled “How to Train a Werewolf,” will be released on May 30, 2024. Resuming from where the series left off, Kristen, David and Ben are back in action to deal with an impending threat, the birth of the Antichrist that will be the end of the world. While David is worried and Ben is confused, Kristen deems this to be hilarious.

The premiere also saw the inclusion of Peter Mark Kendal as Dr. Ethan Parquet the Head Research Director of Garrow Research Facility in Long Island, Carra Patterson as his assistant Emily Reinhardt, and Jeremy Clutchley as Father Agostino La Russo, a priest from The Vatican.

Each new character played a pivotal role in the ongoing narrative and given how the first episode ended, the anticipation among fans is reaching a fever pitch. Evil season 4 episode 2 is all set to explore how the trio will deal with the situation, with now everything being crystal clear. Read on to learn more.

When will Evil season 4 episode 2 be released?

Evil season 4 episode 2 will release on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 3:01 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the next episode for all selective regions along with the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 12:01 am Central Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 2:01 am Eastern Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 3:01 am British Summer Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 8:01 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 12:31 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 9:01 am Australian Central Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 4:31 pm

Where to watch Evil season 4 episode 2?

Evil season 4 episode 2 streamed exclusively on Paramount+, given the show being exclusive to the platform, making its availability beyond the licensed platform impossible.

Earlier, season 1 of the series was announced to be made available on Netflix by CBS to generate excitement among subscribers globally. However, the series left Netflix after being shopped by Paramount+.

A brief recap on Evil season 4 episode 1

The sinkhole at Bend-33 (Image via Paramount+)

Evil season 4 episode 1 kicked off with Kristen leaving the building after learning that she would become the mother of the Antichrist.

She even pitied Townsend for his aspirations and stormed off to her house. After finding that her mother, Sheryl, was involved, she cut ties with her immediately and told her that her children and the house were off-limits.

To sabotage the bond between Kristen and David, Townsend and Sheryl hypnotized Andy and made him rebuke David, accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

That led to a fight between Kristen and Andy. Ben, Kristen, and David were sent to investigate demonic activities at the Garrow Research Facility, where a video of a woman being sacrificed was going viral.

After arriving at the facility, the trio found nothing significant, besides a mini graffiti of a demon head and fresh cement work on the ground. A worker named Mateo at the research facility approached David and requested that he and his team meet him at his house.

Mateo said that GRF was trying to hide the sinkhole at Bend-33, which he proclaimed to be the gateway to hell.

Father Agostino La Russo, a priest from The Vatican, arrived to meet the trio and told them that The Vatican was concerned about the probable chain reaction of quantum blackholes inside the GRF’s particle accelerator.

Although Ben didn’t believe in his theory, he decided to check the safeguards after requesting the HRD, Dr. Ethan Parquet. While Kristen and Ben were conducting their separate investigation, David decided to check the sinkhole on his own.

Suddenly the light went out, and David encountered a centipede-like creature crawling out of the hole with a woman’s head. At the same time, Ben was hit by a beam inside the particle accelerator, but surprisingly nothing happened to him. Later at night, Ben encountered the presence of an entity inside his house.

The next day, David revealed about an angel giving him a head’s up for the Woe to Babylon, 98 Days! prophecy, and eventually Kristen also disclosed that she would give birth to the Antichrist.

What to expect from Evil season 4 episode 2?

Evil season 4 episode 2, which is titled “How to Train a Werewolf,” teases that the trio might be taming an actual werewolf, who will come in handy when things go south.

As the investigation at the GRF is not closed, David, Kristen and Ben will once again try to find their answers, starting with Bend-33 to find out whether the sinkhole is actually a gateway to hell.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Evil season 4 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.