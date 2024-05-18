Evil season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

After season 3 concluded with a gripping finale, the anticipation for Evil season 4 soared, leaving the audience eagerly speculating on the forthcoming plot developments. Given the series’ good reception, Paramount+ had to renew Evil for a fourth season, which will be the franchise's final installment.
However, given that it would be challenging to wrap the series with just the fourth season, the producers were given four additional episodes to conclude the series. The final four additions were later decided to be a part of a fifth mini-season, which Robert & Michell King and Katja Herbers revealed on their social handles as well as in an interview with TV Line.
How many episodes are there in Evil season 4?
As Katja Herbers revealed on her Twitter/X handle, Evil season 4 will comprise fourteen episodes. However, the catch is that the first 10 episodes will be a part of season 4, and the additional four episodes will be of season 5.
As confirmed by Herbers and the showrunners, both seasons will run simultaneously, so fans don’t have to wait for season 5 after the fourth installment concludes. Season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Other OTT giants won’t be including the season in the catalog.
However, the first two seasons of Evil are available on Netflix. Each episode will drop every Thursday on Paramount+, starting May 23 to August 22, 2024, at 3:01 am ET. Below is the complete release schedule of season 4:
All cast in Evil season 4
Below is the list of all major and recurring cast in the fourth season who will be reprising their respective roles:
- Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard
- Mike Colter as David Acosta
- Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir
- Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs
- Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend
- Marti Matulis as various creatures
- Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard
- Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard
- Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard
- Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard
- Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria
- Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea
- Ashley Edner as Abbey
- Brooke Bloom as Emily LeRoux
- Boris McGiver as Monsignor Matthew Korecki
- Sohina Sidhu as Karima Shakir
- Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard
- Anthony DeSando as Father Rodrigo Katagas
- Tim Matheson as Edward Tragoren
Where to watch Evil season 4?
Evil season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The season won't be accessible on other OTTs, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu or Max. However, to revisit the previous seasons, fans can rely on Netflix and Prime Video.
Plot summary
Evil is certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 95%, averaging 7.70/10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the series:
"Skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins David Acosta, who is training to be a Catholic priest, and a blue collar contractor as they investigate the church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences."
It continues:
"Their job is to assess if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series is created by Robert and Michelle King."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Evil season 4 and all your favorite shows and movies as 2024 progresses.