Evil season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Modified May 29, 2024 06:09 GMT
Evil season 4 complete release schedule (Image via Paramount+)
After season 3 concluded with a gripping finale, the anticipation for Evil season 4 soared, leaving the audience eagerly speculating on the forthcoming plot developments. Given the series’ good reception, Paramount+ had to renew Evil for a fourth season, which will be the franchise's final installment.

However, given that it would be challenging to wrap the series with just the fourth season, the producers were given four additional episodes to conclude the series. The final four additions were later decided to be a part of a fifth mini-season, which Robert & Michell King and Katja Herbers revealed on their social handles as well as in an interview with TV Line.

How many episodes are there in Evil season 4?

As Katja Herbers revealed on her Twitter/X handle, Evil season 4 will comprise fourteen episodes. However, the catch is that the first 10 episodes will be a part of season 4, and the additional four episodes will be of season 5.

As confirmed by Herbers and the showrunners, both seasons will run simultaneously, so fans don’t have to wait for season 5 after the fourth installment concludes. Season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Other OTT giants won’t be including the season in the catalog.

However, the first two seasons of Evil are available on Netflix. Each episode will drop every Thursday on Paramount+, starting May 23 to August 22, 2024, at 3:01 am ET. Below is the complete release schedule of season 4:

Epsiode

Title

Release date

Episode 1

How to Split an Atom

May 23, 2024

Episode 2

How to Train a Werewolf

May 30, 2024

Episode 3

TBA

June 6, 2024

Episode 4

How to Grieve

June 13, 2024

Episode 5

How to Fly an Airplane

June 20, 2024

Episode 6

How to Dance in Three Easy Steps

June 27, 2024

Episode 7

TBA

July 4, 2024

Episode 8

TBA

July 11, 2024

Episode 9

How to Teach a ChatBot

July 18, 2024

Episode 10

TBA

July 25, 2024

Episode 11

TBA

August 1, 2024

Episode 12

TBA

August 8, 2024

Episode 13

TBA

August 15, 2024

Episode 14

TBA

August 22, 2024

All cast in Evil season 4

A still from Evil season 4 trailer (Image via Paramount+)
Below is the list of all major and recurring cast in the fourth season who will be reprising their respective roles:

  • Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard
  • Mike Colter as David Acosta
  • Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir
  • Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs
  • Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend
  • Marti Matulis as various creatures
  • Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard
  • Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard
  • Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard
  • Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard
  • Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria
  • Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea
  • Ashley Edner as Abbey
  • Brooke Bloom as Emily LeRoux
  • Boris McGiver as Monsignor Matthew Korecki
  • Sohina Sidhu as Karima Shakir
  • Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard
  • Anthony DeSando as Father Rodrigo Katagas
  • Tim Matheson as Edward Tragoren

Where to watch Evil season 4?

Evil season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The season won't be accessible on other OTTs, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu or Max. However, to revisit the previous seasons, fans can rely on Netflix and Prime Video.

Plot summary

Evil is certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 95%, averaging 7.70/10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the series:

"Skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins David Acosta, who is training to be a Catholic priest, and a blue collar contractor as they investigate the church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences."

It continues:

"Their job is to assess if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series is created by Robert and Michelle King."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Evil season 4 and all your favorite shows and movies as 2024 progresses.

