Evil season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

After season 3 concluded with a gripping finale, the anticipation for Evil season 4 soared, leaving the audience eagerly speculating on the forthcoming plot developments. Given the series’ good reception, Paramount+ had to renew Evil for a fourth season, which will be the franchise's final installment.

However, given that it would be challenging to wrap the series with just the fourth season, the producers were given four additional episodes to conclude the series. The final four additions were later decided to be a part of a fifth mini-season, which Robert & Michell King and Katja Herbers revealed on their social handles as well as in an interview with TV Line.

How many episodes are there in Evil season 4?

As Katja Herbers revealed on her Twitter/X handle, Evil season 4 will comprise fourteen episodes. However, the catch is that the first 10 episodes will be a part of season 4, and the additional four episodes will be of season 5.

As confirmed by Herbers and the showrunners, both seasons will run simultaneously, so fans don’t have to wait for season 5 after the fourth installment concludes. Season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Other OTT giants won’t be including the season in the catalog.

However, the first two seasons of Evil are available on Netflix. Each episode will drop every Thursday on Paramount+, starting May 23 to August 22, 2024, at 3:01 am ET. Below is the complete release schedule of season 4:

Epsiode Title Release date Episode 1 How to Split an Atom May 23, 2024 Episode 2 How to Train a Werewolf May 30, 2024 Episode 3 TBA June 6, 2024 Episode 4 How to Grieve June 13, 2024 Episode 5 How to Fly an Airplane June 20, 2024 Episode 6 How to Dance in Three Easy Steps June 27, 2024 Episode 7 TBA July 4, 2024 Episode 8 TBA July 11, 2024 Episode 9 How to Teach a ChatBot July 18, 2024 Episode 10 TBA July 25, 2024 Episode 11 TBA August 1, 2024 Episode 12 TBA August 8, 2024 Episode 13 TBA August 15, 2024 Episode 14 TBA August 22, 2024

All cast in Evil season 4

Below is the list of all major and recurring cast in the fourth season who will be reprising their respective roles:

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard

Mike Colter as David Acosta

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs

Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend

Marti Matulis as various creatures

Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard

Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard

Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard

Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard

Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria

Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea

Ashley Edner as Abbey

Brooke Bloom as Emily LeRoux

Boris McGiver as Monsignor Matthew Korecki

Sohina Sidhu as Karima Shakir

Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard

Anthony DeSando as Father Rodrigo Katagas

Tim Matheson as Edward Tragoren

Where to watch Evil season 4?

Evil season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The season won't be accessible on other OTTs, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu or Max. However, to revisit the previous seasons, fans can rely on Netflix and Prime Video.

Plot summary

Evil is certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 95%, averaging 7.70/10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the series:

"Skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins David Acosta, who is training to be a Catholic priest, and a blue collar contractor as they investigate the church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences."

It continues:

"Their job is to assess if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series is created by Robert and Michelle King."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Evil season 4 and all your favorite shows and movies as 2024 progresses.

