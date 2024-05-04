Evil Season 4: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

With Leland Townsend's unanticipated surprise at the end of the third season, the anticipation for Evil season 4 reached a fever pitch.

Robert and Michelle King’s supernatural drama was renewed for a fourth season on July 5, 2022, by Paramount+. Like many other shows, the series would have arrived sooner than expected.

However, given the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the filming, which had already started in December 2022, was postponed to December 2023. On February 15, 2024, the show’s producers made it public that Evil season 4 will be the grand finale for the series.

Moreover, to wrap up the story with a fitting conclusion, the producers announced the addition of four extra episodes to the schedule. Follow along with the article to learn more about Evil Season 4.

Evil season 4 will be released on May 23, 2024, on Paramount+. As mentioned above, the fourth installment will mark the end of the show.

However, it will be an extended season, given the addition of four episodes. Although there will be no Evil-goodness after season 4 by Paramount+, there is always a possibility that other streaming giants, especially Netflix, will pick up the franchise.

Initially, the fourth season was to run for ten episodes from May 23 to July 25, but with the season getting four more episodes, the grand finale will be on August 22, 2024, offering fans four months of thrilling anticipation.

Cast and characters

All major cast in the series who will be reprising to play their respective roles in the third season:

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard

Mike Colter as David Acosta

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs

Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend

Marti Matulis as various creatures

Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard

Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard

Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard

Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard

Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria

Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea

Ashley Edner as Abbey

Recurring Cast for season 3

Brooke Bloom as Emily LeRoux

Boris McGiver as Monsignor Matthew Korecki

Sohina Sidhu as Karima Shakir

Patrick Brammall as Andy Bouchard

Anthony DeSando as Father Rodrigo Katagas

Tim Matheson as Edward Tragoren

Where to watch Evil season 4?

Evil season 4 will be available to stream only on Paramount+, given the show being an exclusive, which eventually makes its availability beyond the licensed platform impossible.

Earlier, season 1 of the series was announced to be made available on Netflix by CBS to generate excitement among subscribers globally. However, the series left Netflix after becoming a Paramount+ exclusive.

Plot summary

Robert and Michelle King’s Evil is certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 95%, with an average rating of 7.70/10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the series:

"Skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins David Acosta, who is training to be a Catholic priest, and a blue collar contractor as they investigate the church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences."

It continues:

'Their job is to assess if there's a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series is created by Robert and Michelle King."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Evil Season 4 as 2024 progresses.