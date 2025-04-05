Evilside season 1: Everything we know so far

Evilside is a Finnish-language crime-thriller TV series that premiered in North America on April 4, 2025. Set in the small fishing village of Pystyranta in Northern Finland, Evilside—or Korvessa Kulkevi in Finnish—stars Olivia Ainali, Olavi Angervo, and Amira Khalifa, all prominent faces in the Finnish movie industry.

The series is directed by Jussi Hiltunen and produced by Whatevergroup Oy and Handmade Films. Hiltunen is known for his work on Arctic Circle (2021-2022), Law of the Land (2017), and Winter Heart (2016).

After premiering in the EU in December 2023 and in the UK in February 2025, Evilside is now available to watch across the US and Canada via PBS channels.

A still from the series (Image via Channel 4)

Premise of Evilside

According to Apple TV+, the official synopsis of the series reads:

"Johanna, an ostracised outcast, must prove her innocence after her friend's murder in a remote fishing village in Northern Finalnd leads suspicion to fall upon her."

Evilside takes a unique twist by following the prime suspect behind a murder, rather than the detectives investigating the case. In this island town, Johanna Hakala (Olivia Ainali), an isolated teen, becomes the target of relentless bullying by her peers. She lives with her fisherman father, Reijo (Jakob Öhrman), and often wonders what life on the mainland could be for her, away from the people who misunderstand her.

Due to her love for heavy metal music, dark lipstick, and gothic clothing, the locals are quick to blame Johanna when the body of sixteen-year-old Aapo (Olavi Angervo) is found with his eyes gouged out in the back of a snowmobile.

Still from episode 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

In a church town where LARPing (live-action role-playing) is common among teenagers, Aapo was Johanna's teammate—against the wishes of his girlfriend, Katri (Kerli Kyllönen). When Johanna mistakes his interests to be romantic and confronts him, he rejects her advances. Their schoolmates witness the scene, and the ridicule against her intensifies.

Following this humiliating incident and rumors of her involvement in the occult, all fingers start to point in Johanna's direction. She becomes determined to clear her name and help reveal who the real killer actually is.

Detective Ulla Penttinen (Amira Khalifa), who specializes in investigating cases involving teenagers, is hired from the mainland city of Vantaa to handle this case. Over time, she too becomes convinced that Johanna is innocent and works towards helping her prove it.

Still from episode 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

Aside from the main characters, viewers also get a glimpse into Johanna's budding romance with fellow LARPer Pinja (Saimi Kahri), with whom she expresses her desire to leave the island and build a life on the mainland.

Other cast members include:

Dennis Nylund (Enemy of the People)

Matti Onnismaa (Helsinki Crimes)

Pentti Korhonen (The Paradise)

Mika Nuojua (All the Sins)

Watch the trailer for Evilside

Evilside is a gripping six-part story highlighting religious fanaticism, violence, and the impact bullying can have on teenagers. It is now available to watch on PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel and PBS Passport.

