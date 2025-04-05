Found season 2 episode 18: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Found season 2 episode 18 is expected to bring a lot of clarification and even more tension following the revelations of hidden identities in the previous episodes. Gabi and the rest of the M&A team now have another enemy besides Sir–his sister Lena, aka Heather.

Found season 2 episode 18 will air on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 7 pm PT on NBC before it arrives on streaming. In the next episode, titled Missing While Heather, Gabi and the team's energy will be directed towards finding Heather, but a disaster strikes D.C., making their search impossible.

Episode 18 will be directed by David McWhirter, who also directed Found season 2 episode 11, titled Missing While Misunderstood. Danielle Savre's Heather Tollin is expected to be a major part of the next episode's storyline.

When will Found season 2 episode 18 be released?

Unlike the previous episode, fans won't have to wait very long for Found season 2 episode 18, as it will air next week on the same day and time. It will be available to watch on Thursday night, April 10, 2025, at 7 pm Pacific Time or 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, please note the difference in release timings in different regions. Please refer to the table below for the guide on the exact release dates and times for when the next episode arrives in select major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, April 10, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, April 10, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, April 10, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 11, 2025

2:00 AM Central European Time Friday, April 11, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, April 11, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 11, 2025

7:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, April 11, 2025

11:00 AM

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 18

Like the previous episodes of the ongoing series, Found season 2 episode 18 will have a television premiere first before it becomes available on streaming. It will air on the NBC channel on the scheduled Thursday release date mentioned above, before it can be watched on streaming the following day, Friday, exclusively streaming via Peacock.

Season 1 of Found and all previous episodes of the second season can also be watched on Peacock and NBC.com.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 17

In Found season 2 episode 17, Gabi and Margaret's lives were put on the line after a father held them at gunpoint while seeking Gabi's help to find his missing son. While Margaret was let go, Gabi continued to work on the case while trying to get the father to trust her.

The previous episode also saw Margaret discover who Heather Tollin really is, and she's beyond just Trent's recent ex-girlfriend and Sir's new attorney. Heather is Sir's never-before-seen sister, Lena, who was most likely Sir's accomplice.

In her search for Jamie, Margaret also goes to Sir's prison in episode 17, and in their last interaction, Sir tells her a quote that Jamie's mother supposedly keeps telling him.

The mother Sir was talking about wasn't Margaret, so she surmised it could only be Jamie's kidnapper. That said, Margaret appeared to recognize the quote, so she went home and went over some keepsakes and photo albums, but the episode ended before it could reveal the person Margaret was looking for.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 18?

Found season 2 episode 18 is titled Missing While Heather, which teases who Gabi and the rest of the M&A team will be dealing with next week. Per the events of the previous episode and the upcoming episode's synopsis, the team will be onto Heather after realizing that she was Sir's accomplice all along.

However, their search for her will be made difficult by a natural disaster happening in the city.

Meanwhile, Margaret is expected to get the latest clue about Jamie's kidnapper to good use, and her search is expected to reach a turning point. A short description of what audiences can expect to play out in the next episode reads:

"When severe weather causes mayhem across D.C., M&A is impacted by the effects of the storm as their search for Heather escalates; Margaret confronts a familiar face in connection to Jamie's abduction; Zeke and Lacey's relationship is tested."

Stay tuned for more Found season 2 news and updates as the year progresses.

