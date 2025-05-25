F1: The Academy: Release date, plot, and everything we know far

F1: The Academy is the newest addition to Netflix's sports documentary lineup, capturing the action-packed drama of motorsport and the drive of its new stars. Deflecting the focus away from conventional Formula 1 heroes, this series focuses on a new generation of female drivers fighting for space in one of the most intense arenas in sport.

Set against the backdrop of the 2024 racing season, F1: The Academy is a story of grit, determination, and revolutionary transformation. With close access to drivers, trainers, and pit-wall strategy, the seven-part series goes behind the scenes of young women in training to break motorsport's glass ceiling.

Their aim is not only to win races, it is to rewrite the rules of what can be achieved in a sport dominated by men. F1: The Academy premieres on Netflix on May 28, 2025, spotlighting the journey of young female drivers breaking barriers in motorsport.

When and where to watch F1: The Academy, and more details explored

All seven F1: The Academy episodes will debut only on Netflix on May 28, 2025. Notably, the streaming platform typically launches its shows at 12 am PT. The entire season is set to release on the same day, so motorsport enthusiasts and newcomers can watch the story of these drivers from beginning to the present.

With the F1 Academy building momentum as a viable feeder into top-tier racing, the series records its inaugural full season in action, giving us a glimpse of what might be the way of the future for F1. Viewers can tune in either for the action or for the human stakes as the show is set to cater to F1 aficionados and those interested in the potential of women in racing.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The adrenaline-fueled docuseries follows female drivers as they battle it out during the 2024 season of the F1 ACADEMY RACING SERIES."

What is F1: The Academy about? Details explored

Expand Tweet

F1: The Academy is guided by the official women's racing series established by Formula 1 for the purpose of building and growing women's skills through the junior system. The docuseries showcases the grit and determination behind the scenes, from physically demanding training and mental preparation to tactical meetings with F1-supported teams.

Audiences get to see up close the strenuous path these drivers need to follow, from acclimating to race-day stress to testing their readiness on the international stage.

The series is led by Susie Wolff, former professional driver and the managing director of F1 Academy. As the first woman to participate in a Formula 1 weekend in over two decades, Wolff brings unique insight and authority to her leadership role.

Her involvement in F1: The Academy adds weight to the program’s goals and offers viewers a mentor’s perspective on what it takes to compete in F1 today.

Produced by Hello Sunshine, the production company Reese Witherspoon co-founded, F1: The Academy combines sports documentary filmmaking with heightened emotional stakes.

Producers including Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sarah Lazenby, Susie Wolff, Isabelle Stewart, and Ian Holmes hope to highlight not only the on-track results but also the cultural shift that this series embodies for the sport of motorsport. Lisa Keane is the showrunner of F1: The Academy.

The show transports audiences into garages, debrief facilities, training camps, and quiet moments of introspection. It provides a balanced picture of what it takes to race a high-pressure sport while challenging old images and gender stereotypes.

With access that is unusual to team meetings, driver progression, and choice at all levels, the show captures macro and micro perspectives of the F1 universe.

As it covers the 2024 season of the F1 Academy racing series, the series also highlights the technical side of motorsport. From car aerodynamics to race-day engineering choices, it marries top-level racing coverage with human storytelling.

It offers newcomers an entry point into the intricate world of Formula 1 while offering long-time fans a fresh perspective from which to understand the sport's development.

Interested viewers can watch F1: The Academy exclusively on Netflix.

