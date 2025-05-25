How many episodes are there in Murderbot? Details explored

Murderbot, the latest sci-fi series on Apple TV+, has a futuristic plot that mixes action and comedy. It premiered on May 16, 2025, rolling out the first two episodes. Alexander Skarsgård stars in the lead role in the series.

Entailing the journey of a self-hacking cybersecurity robot, the show explores how it confronts human emotions, both with fear and intrigue. The bot gains free will and is forced to embark on a mission to protect humans on a dangerous planet.

Murderbot is set to have a total of ten episodes, with three episodes already released on Apple TV+.

Murderbot to narrate a futuristic story in 10 episodes

A still from Murderbot (Image via Apple TV+)

The new series is inspired by Martha Wells' best-selling book series, The Murderbot Diaries. It consists of total 10 episodes, scheduled to drop every Friday till July 11.

As a part of the series premiere, two episodes were released on May 16, 2025. Episode 1, titled FreeCommerce, and episode 2, Eye Contact, introduced the context and the varied characters of the story to the viewers. The third episode, Risk Assessment, dropped on Apple TV+ on May 23, 2025.

Further details of the upcoming episodes have also been revealed. To know more about the schedule of all 10 episodes of the show, the table given below can be referred to.

Episode number Title Date of release 1 FreeCommerce May 16, 2025 2 Eye Contact May 16, 2025 3 Risk Assessment May 23, 2025 4 Escape Velocity Protocol May 30, 2025 5 TBA June 6, 2025 6 TBA June 13, 2025 7 TBA June 20, 2025 8 TBA June 27, 2025 9 TBA July 4, 2025 10 TBA July 11, 2025

Where to watch this new series?

A still from Murderbot (Image via Apple TV+)

Viewers can stream the released and upcoming episodes of the new sci-fi action comedy series on Apple TV+. The streaming platform can be subscribed to through multiple plans to choose from.

Apple TV+ can be availed at $9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. Fans can also consider opting for the Apple One bundle plan that brings Apple TV+ and other Apple services together at varied price plans.

In the case of the Apple One subscription, viewers can choose the Individual Plan, which comes at $19.95/month and includes services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and 50GB of iCloud+ storage. Family Plan offers the same services with an additional 200GB of iCloud+ storage at a monthly price of $25.95. A Premier Plan with more services and additional storage comes at $37.95/month.

What is the new series all about?

A still from Murderbot (Image via Apple TV+)

The new series is set in the future and follows the story of an unusual, advanced security robot. The coming of sentience allows it to explore human life and emotions while undertaking security missions. However, it turns out that these missions are not something the bot is interested in, wanting to watch futuristic soap operas instead.

The official logline of the series reads:

"In a high-tech future, a rogue security robot (Alexander Skarsgård) secretly gains free will. To stay hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission protecting scientists on a dangerous planet... even though it just wants to binge soap operas."

The robot's humane understandings bring it to realize that humans are 'idiots'. While hiding the fact that it gained free will, the robot has to take up different tasks and continue its pretence. The funny interactions and challenges that the robot faces are what will be explored throughout the series.

Stream all the released and upcoming episodes of Murderbot on Apple TV+.

