Fact Check: Does Edgar actually die in Eric? Character's fate explored

The new psychological thriller drama Eric, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, has quickly climbed the ranks on Netflix, securing its place as the second most popular series in the U.S. shortly after its release on May 30, 2024.

Directed by Lucy Forbes and led by showrunner Abi Morgan, the series unfolds in 1980s New York and centers around Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a father and puppeteer for a children’s TV show who faces the mysterious disappearance of his young son, Edgar, played by Ivan Morris Howe. As shown in the series, Edgar has always been alive throughout the show.

The show casts the spotlight on the intense and often dark journey of a father surrounded by his personal struggles and a city that is marked by vibrant and perilous streets.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the series Eric.

What happens to Edgar in Eric?

Despite the suspense and dramatic turns in Eric, Edgar, the nine-year-old son of Vincent Anderson, does not die. Early in the series, Edgar goes missing on his way to school, setting off a frantic search. He is initially followed by Yuusuf Egbe, a homeless man living in the subway tunnels, who plans to return Edgar in hopes of claiming a reward. However, complications arise when Raya, a friend of Yuusuf and a drug addict, contemplates selling Edgar. Despite all these threats, Edgar survives several dangerous situations which include an escape attempt.

Edgar’s trajectory in the show is fraught with peril that ultimately leads to a hopeful conclusion. After his disappearance, Edgar is looked after by Yuusuf in the subway tunnels. The plan to safely return Edgar becomes tangled when Raya decides to take matters into her own hands, leading to a harrowing sequence where both attempt to flee the police crackdown on the tunnels.

The escape attempt leads to the death of Raya, a character played by Alexis Molnar, and Edgar eventually finds his way home safely.

What happens at the end of Eric?

Edgar, played by Ivan Morris Howe (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

The series finale of Eric brings a dramatic and emotional resolution to the harrowing journey of Edgar and Vincent. Edgar is found safe in a diner after spotting his father on television during a live broadcast where Vincent, dressed as the puppet Eric, delivers a heartfelt message to his son. This leads to their reunion as Edgar races home guided by the familiar sight of his father on TV. Vincent’s resolve to address his own issues is evident when he decides to enter rehab, acknowledging his role in the family's turmoil with the words,

"I’m that toxic thing. It’s me."

This admission and his subsequent efforts to reconcile with his own father shows his journey towards personal redemption which parallels the physical reunion with his son.

Eric's cast and the characters they play

Vincent Anderson, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

Benedict Cumberbatch portrays the complex character of Vincent Anderson who happens to be a struggling alcoholic and father in search of his missing son. Alongside him, Gaby Hoffmann delivers a performance as Cassie Anderson, Vincent's wife, who navigates her own turmoil throughout the series.

Dan Fogler plays Lennie and McKinley Belcher III stars as Detective Michael Ledroit, whose professional and personal challenges are central to the storyline. The young Ivan Morris Howe takes on the role of Edgar Anderson whose disappearance is the catalyst for the series' events.

Bamar Kane plays Yuusuf who is a key figure in the mystery of Edgar's whereabouts. José Pimentão appears as Sebastian, introducing additional dynamics to the Anderson family's story. Jeff Hephner portrays the influential yet controversial Deputy Mayor Costello, whose actions have significant repercussions.

Erika Soto plays Tina while Donald Sage Mackay brings to life the character of Jerry, both adding layers to the vibrant world of 1980s New York. Wade Allain-Marcus, David Denman, Ioachim Ciobanu, Adepero Oduye, and Roberta Colindrez also contribute majorly as characters that define the series Eric.

