Fact Check: Is Presumed Innocent based on a true story?

Apple TV+ is set to premiere its much-anticipated miniseries Presumed Innocent on June 12, 2024. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the story revolves around prosecuting attorney Rusty Sabich and the way he gets embroiled in the murder case of Carolyn, his co-worker with whom he previously had a brief affair.

However, it is important to note that the show is not based on a true story. The screenplay is adapted from Scott Turrow's novel of the same name. The book was also the basis for the 1990 legal thriller movie, starring Harrison Ford.

Is Presumed Innocent based on a true story?

A still from the Apple TV+ miniseries Presumed Innocent (via IMDb)

Presumed Innocent is not based on a true story. It is based on the novel written by Scott Turrow, which received a successful reception as a film version in 1990, starring Harrison Ford in the titular role of Rusty. Directed by Alan J. Pakula, the cast also included Brian Dennehy, Raúl Juliá, Bonnie Bedelia, Paul Winfield, and Greta Scacchi.

Trending

Being a lawyer himself, Turrow has a deep understanding of the intricacies of the legal system. Allowing him to explore them in a way that would craft an intriguing legal drama. Turrow's characters are allegedly loosely inspired by the characteristics of his colleagues and family members.

The novel unfolds as a layered and complex murder mystery/coutroom drama that follows its characters intricately and introduces engaging plot twists. The Apple TV show is expected to follow the novel's narrative.

What is Presumed Innocent about?

Based on Scott Turrow's 1987 novel, the miniseries follows Chicago's chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich's trial. In the story, he is accused of murdering his lover, Carolyn Polhemus, disrupting the prosecuting attorney's office.

The series will follow the effect that the trial has on Rusty's reputation, his family life, and his career, along with his guilt of having an affair. As the investigation proceeds, it becomes clear that the people involved in the case aren't what they appear to be, including Rusty. The official summary for the show reads:

"Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. "

It further continues:

"The series explores obsession, s*x, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together."

Who are the cast members of Presumed Innocent?

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich in Presumed Innocent (via IMDb)

The series features many talented actors, led by Jake Gyllenhaal of Brokeback Mountain and Spider-Man: Far From Home fame. Co-starring with him are Ruth Negga (Ad Astra), Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit), and Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), among others.

The full list of the show's main cast is given below:

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich

Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan

Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan

Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus

Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto

OT Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia

Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich

Lily Rabe as Dr. Liz Rush

Nana Mensah as Alana Rodriguez

Matthew Alan as Dalton Caldwell

Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich

The first two episodes of Presumed Innocent will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 12, 2024.