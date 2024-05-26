Presumed Innocent (2024): Full list of cast in the series

After captivating the global audience with his action-packed role in Road House, Jake Gyllenhaal is slated to portray Rusty Sabich in the upcoming series Presumed Innocent. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Scott Turow, announced as being commissioned by Apple TV+ in February 2022 with David E. Kelley penning the miniseries.

One of the primary reasons behind the hype for the series is the lead, Jake Gyllenhaal, a versatile actor who is known for bringing profound emotional intensity and commitment to his roles. The cast lineup also includes widely acclaimed actors including Ruth Negga, Matthew Allan, James Hiroyuki Liao, and others, who will be playing a pivotal role in Presumed Innocent.

All cast in Presumed Innocent

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rozat "Rusty" Sabich

Jake Gyllenhaal will be playing the role of Scott Turow’s legal thriller, Rozt Sabich, aka Rusty, a deputy prosecutor who becomes entangled in a chaotic crisis. Rusty gets accused of murdering his colleague and former lover, Carolyn Polhemus. The plot of the series focuses on Rusty’s struggle to prove his innocence while navigating betrayal, political intrigue, and dark secrets.

Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich

Ruth Negga will be playing Rusty’s wife, Barbara Sabich, who, in the original novel, is described as a complex and multifaceted character. In the series, it is not just Rusty, but Barbara also has to deal with the emotional turmoil, which impacts her marriage. As the plot unfolds, the most overlooked character’s hidden layers of motivation and involvement in the central mystery are revealed.

Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus

Renate Reinsve will be portraying Carolyn Polhemus, the prosecutor in the Kindle County District Attorney's office. She is a central figure in the novel's plot, who becomes romantically entangled with Rusty. Her death sets off a chain of events, which becomes the focal point of the story, leading to Rusty's arrest and trial for her murder.

Additional cast

Below is the complete list of recurring characters who play a pivotal role in Presumed Innocent:

Roberta Bassin as Mrs. Lancaster

Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich

Tate Birchmore as Michael Caldwell

Matthew Alan as Dalton Caldwell

James Hiroyuki Liao as Herbert Kumagai

Peter Lawrence Singer as States Attorney

Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan

Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan

Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto

O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia

Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich

Lily Rabe as Dr. Liz Rush

Nana Mensah as Det. Alana Rodriguez

MARS as Jeanine

Taylor Clark as Courtroom Spectator

Eileen Álvarez as Laura Ratzer

Grace Rowe as Claude Stevens

Betsy Soo as Judge Smith

Happy Anderson as Charles

Where to watch Presumed Innocent

Presumed Innocent is a platform Original, so fans globally can watch the thriller drama exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series won’t be available to stream on other OTT giants, including Netflix, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

Plot summary

Here's how the original novel is described, upon which the TV series is based:

"Hailed as the most suspenseful and compelling novel in decades, PRESUMED INNOCENT brings to life our worst nightmare: that of an ordinary citizen facing conviction for the most terrible of all crimes. It's the stunning portrayal of one man's all-too-human, all-consuming fatal attraction for a passionate woman who is not his wife, and the story of how his obsession puts everything he loves and values on trial—including his own life."

It continues:

"It's a book that lays bare a shocking world of betrayal and murder, as well as the hidden depths of the human heart. And it will hold you and haunt you...long after you have reached its shattering conclusion."

